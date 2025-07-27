Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2025) - SanchezGarrison & Associates, LLC has launched a public awareness campaign aimed at helping Maryland residents better understand their options under U.S. bankruptcy law. The initiative focuses on clarifying common misconceptions about bankruptcy and offering accessible guidance on debt relief, as a growing number of households face mounting financial strain.





SanchezGarrison & Associates Launches Campaign to Educate Maryland Residents on Bankruptcy Options



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/260218_3e159f52d41b6bf0_002full.jpg

The campaign represents an expansion of the Baltimore-based bankruptcy law firm's outreach efforts, incorporating public education into its broader legal support services. As part of the initiative, SanchezGarrison & Associates has released a series of online resources outlining key distinctions between Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 filings, eligibility requirements, and the structure of repayment plans.

The firm is also hosting informational webinars and collaborating with community organizations to broaden access to legal knowledge. According to the firm, misinformation remains one of the biggest obstacles for individuals considering bankruptcy, with many still believing that filing permanently harms financial futures.

Bankruptcy is a legal process designed to provide a fresh start, not a reflection of personal failure, the firm said. Through this campaign, the team wants to ensure Marylanders have accurate and practical information when evaluating their financial options.

The educational materials explain that Chapter 7 bankruptcy typically allows eligible individuals to discharge most unsecured debt through a court-overseen liquidation process. Chapter 13, by contrast, offers a structured plan to repay debts over time for those with steady income. The campaign also addresses related topics such as debt consolidation, communicating with creditors, and assessing the benefits of filing bankruptcy.

SanchezGarrison & Associates noted that a 32% rise in personal bankruptcy filings across Maryland in 2024 played a key role in the decision to launch this campaign. The firm described the effort as aligned with its mission to provide legal support for residents facing financial hardship.

Many individuals delay exploring bankruptcy due to stigma or incomplete information, the firm said. This initiative is intended to provide clarity, enabling residents to consider their options with greater confidence. For those seeking a Baltimore bankruptcy lawyer, the firm offers both virtual and in-person consultations as part of its commitment to accessibility.

The campaign also addresses Maryland-specific legal considerations. Unlike some states, Maryland uses federal exemption laws in bankruptcy cases, which can lead to unique asset protection concerns. The firm's resources help residents understand issues such as wage garnishment, creditor harassment, and the legal protections available during bankruptcy proceedings.

Residents are encouraged to explore the firm's online resource center and schedule a consultation when ready. As a dedicated bankruptcy law firm, SanchezGarrison & Associates provides legal representation focused exclusively on helping individuals and families overcome debt.

About SanchezGarrison & Associates, LLC

SanchezGarrison & Associates, LLC is a Maryland-based bankruptcy law firm that assists clients with Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 filings, creditor negotiations, and long-term financial strategies. With more than 50 years of combined legal experience, the team serves clients across the state, offering both remote and in-person consultations. The firm focuses on delivering tailored solutions to those navigating financial difficulty.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260218

SOURCE: Plentisoft