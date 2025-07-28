HONG KONG, July 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Phoenitron Holdings Limited ("Phoenitron" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" stock code: 8066) announced the grant of share options to 10 eligible employees (the "Grantees") of its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely Shanxi Dongchuang Digital Entertainment Technology Group Company Limited ("Shanxi Dongchuang") and CyberMirage (HK) Limited ("CyberMirage"). This initiative recognizes the significant contributions these employees have made in driving the Group's sustained growth and exceptional performance. The grant of share options also further aligns employees' interests with the Group's long-term development goals, motivates them to actively participate in the Group's future growth, enhances overall competitiveness and operational performance, and strengthens their commitment and willingness to serve the Group in the long term.An aggregate of 52,500,000 share options were granted under the share option scheme, and each option entitles the grantee to subscribe for one share. The option exercise period is 10 years commencing from the date of grant. Worthy of notice is the exercise conditions for the share options granted are linked to the performance of Shanxi Dongchuang and CyberMirage. The unaudited aggregate profits before tax of the two companies for the nine months ending 30 September 2025 have to be not less than HK$75 million, reflecting the Group's strong confidence in the future performance and ability to meet performance targets of the two subsidiaries.About Phoenitron Holdings LimitedThe mission of Phoenitron Holdings Limited is to provide shareholders with an optimum steam of steady income and gains by best leveraging the Company's access to capital and unique investment opportunities. Phoenitron is comprised of three primary business segments, including smartcard manufacturing services, financial consulting and recycled resources investment. Its principal activities are manufacturing and sale of smart cards, provision of customised smart card application systems, provision of financial and management consultancy services, sale and trading of scrap metals and investment in the media and entertainment industry. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Company has primary holdings and investment across Greater China.About Shanxi Dongchuang Digital Entertainment Technology Group Company LimitedShanxi Dongchuang Digital Entertainment Technology Group Company Limited (formerly known as "Hainan Dongchuang Digital Entertainment Technology Group Company Limited") operates a pan-entertainment digital ecosystem membership e-commerce platform, which primarily provides entertainment e-commerce with private domain traffic, including the provision of digital products and services.About CyberMirage (HK) LimitedCyberMirage (HK) Limited (formerly known as "PMIS Limited") provides artificial intelligence voice services.Source: Phoenitron Holdings LimitedCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.