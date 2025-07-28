New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Napoli Shkolnik PLLC has been recognized with a Band 3 ranking in the 2025 Chambers USA Guide for its work in Product Liability: Plaintiffs, marking a significant achievement for the firm and its attorneys. This recognition, published in the latest edition of the Chambers USA Guide, highlights the firm's ongoing commitment to excellence in representing clients in complex product liability matters across the United States.

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC Achieves Band 3 Ranking in 2025 Chambers USA Guide for Product Liability: Plaintiffs

The Chambers USA Guide is widely regarded as one of the most respected legal directories, providing annual rankings of law firms and lawyers based on in-depth research and client feedback. Earning a Band 3 ranking in the Product Liability: Plaintiffs category places Napoli Shkolnik among a select group of firms recognized for their expertise, client service, and successful outcomes in this challenging area of law. The firm's profile and ranking can be viewed directly on the Chambers website.

Napoli Shkolnik's inclusion in the 2025 Chambers USA Guide reflects the firm's dedication to advocating for individuals and groups who have suffered harm due to defective or dangerous products. The firm's attorneys have a long-standing track record of handling high-stakes litigation involving pharmaceuticals, medical devices, consumer products, and industrial equipment. Their work has contributed to significant settlements and verdicts that have provided compensation and justice for clients nationwide.

The Band 3 ranking is a testament to the firm's legal acumen, strategic approach, and ability to navigate the complexities of product liability litigation. Chambers USA's research process involves interviews with clients and peers and an assessment of recent casework and overall market presence. Napoli Shkolnik's recognition in this year's guide underscores the firm's reputation for delivering results and maintaining high standards of professionalism.

The firm's attorneys are known for their thorough preparation, attention to detail, and commitment to client advocacy. They work closely with clients to understand the unique circumstances of each case, develop tailored legal strategies, and pursue the best possible outcomes. This client-focused approach has earned Napoli Shkolnik the trust of individuals and families facing challenging legal situations related to product liability.

Napoli Shkolnik's practice in product liability is part of a broader commitment to personal injury law, with the firm representing clients in a wide range of matters involving personal injury, mass torts, environmental litigation, and more. The firm's experience and resources enable it to take on complex cases against large corporations and manufacturers, ensuring that clients have strong representation throughout the legal process. More information about the firm's practice areas can be found on their website.

The 2025 Chambers USA Guide's recognition of Napoli Shkolnik PLLC in the Product Liability: Plaintiffs category affirms the firm's position as a leader in this field. The firm remains committed to upholding the highest standards of legal service and to advocating for those affected by unsafe products. This latest accolade reflects the dedication and skill of the firm's attorneys and their ongoing efforts to achieve justice for their clients.

