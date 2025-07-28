New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Pianko Law, a personal injury law firm in New York, is pleased to announce the release of its new, free, comprehensive legal guide designed to help New Yorkers understand their rights and compensation for dog bite attacks. The guide, titled "What Compensation Can I Recover After a Dog Bite Attack in New York City?" is now available on the firm's website.

Pianko Law Expands Legal Resources with Launch of New Dog Bite Compensation Guide for New Yorkers

The new guide provides a comprehensive understanding of victim rights after a dog attack in New York. It covers New York dog bite laws, the path to compensation, types of compensation, critical steps to take after a dog attack to ensure fair compensation, documentation required for maximum compensation, dog classifications, owner liability in dog attack cases, special considerations for children and older people, and FAQs around the issue.

The launch of this new guide represents the firm's efforts to expand its publicly available legal resources and support for clients navigating the often-confusing aftermath of injuries and accidents. For more than a decade, Pianko Law has empowered individuals and families with the tools and representation they need in their personal injury claims. The firm has witnessed firsthand how many victims' claims are harmed due to a lack of understanding of the compensation laws, especially after an animal attack.

With this understanding, the new Pianko Law guide aims to educate New York residents on the types of compensation and steps to take to secure fair compensation after a dog bite. This free guide aligns with the firm's commitment to fighting for the rights of individuals and families seriously harmed in accidents and injuries. Through this resource, Pianko Law restates its broader commitment to public legal education by providing an accessible, one-stop resource center for trustworthy information that outlines what victims can legally recover, how liability is determined, and what steps to take immediately after an incident.

Since 2011, Pianko Law has been at the forefront of New York's legal scene, representing clients in high-stakes personal injury cases in New York and New Jersey. Led by Maurice Pianko, a licensed personal injury attorney in New York and New Jersey, the firm has become known for securing large settlements for clients injured due to negligence and for going up against some of the largest insurance carriers. The firm's team of personal injury attorneys has earned a reputation for relentlessly advocating for injury and accident victims and providing compassionate legal representation. The award-winning law firm is also recognized as the go-to for the best injury and accident attorneys and slip and fall lawyers.

By launching this legal resource, Pianko Law is further reinforcing its role as not just a legal advocate but also a community-first law firm that empowers clients with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions after an injury or accident.

Visit Pianko Law to read the free guide, explore additional resources, or learn more about the personal injury law firm.

