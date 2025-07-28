Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized social platform leveraging AI and blockchain, has deployed a new infrastructure layer built on Ripple's XRP framework to boost content visibility and streamline social engagement curation. This upgrade allows creators and users to interact across scalable systems with greater transparency, efficiency, and fairness.

The XRP-backed layer helps accelerate data routing, payment coordination, and tokenized discovery across Imagen's multichain environment. With this rollout, the platform's intelligent content filters and moderation tools can operate faster and more reliably-empowering communities to govern their feeds, reward creativity, and maintain quality signals.

This architecture is designed to support the growing demand for real-time, bias-free content experiences. XRP's high throughput and low-cost settlement mechanisms also enhance how users exchange value and feedback without relying on centralized intermediaries.

The new system underscores Imagen's mission to build social infrastructure that amplifies human interaction using AI, without compromising sovereignty, scale, or creative intent.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

