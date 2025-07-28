Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Rendeavour board

TATU CITY, Kenya, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendeavour, Africa's new city builder, has announced the appointment of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to its board of directors. A career diplomat, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield most recently served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 2021-2025.

Frank Mosier, Rendeavour's lead American shareholder and Founding Chairman, said the appointment reflects the company's commitment to deepening its engagement with U.S. and African partners. "Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is one of the longest-serving champions of Africa in the U.S. government," he noted, "and we are honored to have her unparalleled counsel on U.S. and African affairs as we build new cities across the continent."

Backed by American, New Zealand, Norwegian, and British investors, Rendeavour's cities are among the largest construction projects in Africa. These new cities serve as hubs for business, housing, education, and recreation within infrastructure-ready economic zones. The company's current development is valued at more than $5 billion, comprising 200 businesses, schools educating more than 6,000 students, and 15,000 mixed-income homes either occupied or under development.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield welcomed the opportunity, saying she has followed Rendeavour's new cities in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo for more than a decade. "Rendeavour's achievements are extraordinary - from de-risking American and international investments and creating jobs and economic security, to bridging Africa's infrastructure gap - all with private capital," she said.

Rendeavour is the owner and developer of Tatu City, Kenya's first Special Economic Zone (SEZ); Alaro City, a partnership with the Lagos State Government in Nigeria's Lekki Free Zone; Jigna, a mixed-use development in Abuja, Nigeria's capital; and Kiswishi SEZ, the first private SEZ in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In Ghana, Rendeavour is building Appolonia City and King City. Over the past five years, Rendeavour has created more than 50,000 jobs, including through the establishment of East Africa's largest call center, which employs 5,000 young Kenyans serving major American corporate clients. An additional 4,000 call center jobs are confirmed by 2026.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield has had a storied career in the U.S. government, serving both in Washington, D.C., and across the African continent. Her roles have included U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, and Director General of the U.S. Foreign Service. She has also held foreign postings in Switzerland, Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica. From 2021 to 2025, she served as the Representative of the United States to the United Nations.

In January, Rendeavour also announced the appointments of Graeme Wheeler, former Governor of the Central Bank of New Zealand and Managing Director of the World Bank, and Darrell M. Blocker, former Chief of the Africa Division at the Central Intelligence Agency, to its board of directors.

