28.07.2025 07:06 Uhr
Red Gold from Europe: Red Gold Canned Tomatoes from Europe: A Symbol of Resilience in Times of Conflict

NAPLES, Italy, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In times of regional instability, such as the recent escalation of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, nations across the Middle East are increasingly concerned about supply chain disruptions and food security. Interestingly, EU and Italian canned tomatoes, a staple in many kitchens worldwide, could play a unique role in these challenging times, not just as a culinary ingredient but as a symbol of resilience and regional cooperation.

Fresh all year round. Just open the can!

Italy has long been renowned for its high-quality canned tomatoes, whose export has been constantly increasing across the Middle East. These products are transported through well-established routes, typically moving from Italian ports to major Middle Eastern hubs via maritime shipping, often passing through key transit points such as the Suez Canal. From there, they reach Bahrain, which relies heavily on imported food products.

In the context of escalating tensions, these transportation routes could face interruptions, raising concerns over food shortages. However, Italy's logistics infrastructure, including its deep-sea ports and established partnerships with regional distributors, ensures that the supply chain remains resilient. Maintaining these routes-or establishing alternative ones-can help ensure continuous supply, emphasizing the importance of stability in trade infrastructure as well as of consistency in providing stability in food supplies during crises.

"Our promotional campaign Red Gold from Europe, recently launched in Bahrain and co-funded by the European Commission, aims to highlight that Italian canned tomatoes are versatile and economical, making them ideal for regional countries to maintain affordable, nutritious meals even amidst supply chain disruptions and food shortages. Their long shelf life and ease of storage mean they can be stockpiled as part of emergency preparedness plans-an essential strategy in conflict zones" said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries - Director General.

Italian canned tomatoes may seem like a humble commodity but their role in supporting regional resilience during times of conflict underscores how food supply chains are intertwined with geopolitics. Proactive diplomatic efforts and continued trade partnerships can turn these everyday items into symbols of stability and cooperation amid uncertainty.

Find out more about this essential ingredient in challenging times on https://redgoldfromeurope.bh

Follow us on:

X: https://x.com/redgoldeuropebh

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropebh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RedGoldFromEuropeBahrain



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738538/Red_Gold_from_Europe_Fresh_all_year_round.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682686/RedGoldFromEurope_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682687/footer_comunicati_BAHRAIN_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/red-gold-canned-tomatoes-from-europe-a-symbol-of-resilience-in-times-of-conflict-302514189.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
