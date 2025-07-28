Anzeige
Montag, 28.07.2025
PR Newswire
28.07.2025 07:36 Uhr
Xinhuanet: SCO media, think tank summit highlights Shanghai Spirit for enhanced exchange

ZHENGZHOU, China, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhuanet:

This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows a scene at the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit held its plenary session in Zhengzhou on Friday, emphasizing the importance of upholding the Shanghai Spirit and uniting the media and academia to advance exchange and cooperation within the SCO framework.

The ongoing SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is taking place in the capital of central China's Henan Province, beginning on Wednesday and ending on Sunday.

Themed "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit to Build a More Beautiful Home," the event gathered more than 400 representatives of nearly 200 media outlets, think tanks and government agencies from SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners, as well as international and regional organizations.

Addressing the plenary session, Mo Gaoyi, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, called on all parties to actively promote the Shanghai Spirit.

As the SCO Summit in Tianjin approaches, the gathering of media and think tank representatives is of great significance to building a closer SCO community with a shared future, Mo said.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, expressed the readiness to fully leverage the advantages of media and think tanks to work with all parties in alignment with the SCO's common aspiration for joint development.

By highlighting areas of shared interest and common concern, presenting a panoramic and multidimensional narrative of how SCO countries are joining forces in the new era, Xinhua aims to contribute wisdom and strength to building a closer SCO community with a shared future, he said.

Peng Jinhui, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), and Henan's Party chief Liu Ning also spoke at the event.

A congratulatory letter from Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov was read out. In the letter, Japarov noted that media and think tanks play an important role in fostering trust and showcasing the spirit and culture of the SCO. He expressed confidence that the summit would further generate new ideas and initiatives aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development.

The summit is being co-hosted by Xinhua, the CASS and the Henan provincial government, under the guidance of the State Council Information Office.

At the summit, the SCO Media and Think Tank Summit Zhengzhou Consensus, a think tank report titled "In Joint Stewardship of the Treasures of Human Civilization: China's Philosophy and Practice of Cultural Heritage Protection in the New Era," and a think tank report on the research about building a community with a shared future for the SCO were released.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738934/This_photo_July_25_2025_shows_a_scene_plenary_session.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sco-media-think-tank-summit-highlights-shanghai-spirit-for-enhanced-exchange-302514684.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
