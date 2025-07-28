Anzeige
28.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
IRIS INSURANCE BROKERS LAUNCHES DEDICATED RESIDUAL VALUE INSURANCE CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE

LONDON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Insurance Brokers, a specialist Lloyd's Broker headquartered in London, has announced the launch of a dedicated Residual Value Insurance (RVI) Centre of Excellence.

Based in London, Robert Prince has joined Iris Insurance Brokers as Divisional Director to specialise in RVI business exclusively. Robert has more than 20 years of experience in RVI having previously worked with other Lloyd's brokers.

Mark Hutley, Founder and Managing Director of Iris Insurance Brokers, said:

"Driven by strong global underwriting capacity and consistently high demand, Residual Value Insurance (RVI) continues to expand as a valuable support mechanism for asset-based financing across various sectors, including commercial aircraft, marine, equipment, specialist medical devices, electric vehicles (both passenger and commercial), and commercial real estate.

RVI offers both clients and financiers assurance by guaranteeing a specific asset value at a future date-an essential tool for securing future asset values with confidence."

Used as a powerful asset financing tool? for enhancing financing arrangements, RVI can provide leverage to improve overall finance terms and deliver financial benefits in the form of balance sheet protection, enhanced accounting treatment, and capital charges relief.

RVI provides absolute confidence to financial arrangements and can be used to compelling effect as a form of financial support to bring new ventures and leasing operations to successful launch through delivering absolute certainty for future asset values.

Iris Insurance Brokers specialise in Binders and Reinsurance Solutions and has a client base in over 18 countries worldwide.

For further details, please contact Robert Prince by email at rprince@irisib.com

Website: www.irisib.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iris-insurance-brokers-launches-dedicated-residual-value-insurance-centre-of-excellence-302514030.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
