FirstGroup Plc - Acquisition(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

FIRSTGROUP PLC

Acquisition of Tetley's coaches

FirstGroup plc (the 'Group') today announces that it has acquired Tetley's Motor Services Limited ('Tetley's Coaches'), a Leeds-based coach and bus operator that has been in operation for over 75 years.

Tetley's Coaches operates from a large depot which it owns in Central Leeds, adjacent to the Group's existing First Bus Hunslet Park depot. It has a fleet of 55 coaches and buses and a diverse portfolio of high capacity adjacent services contracts including for schools, universities, workplace shuttles and private hire in Central Leeds and throughout the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Area. A high proportion of the contract portfolio has been recently renewed.

For the 12 months to 31 March 2024, Tetley's reported revenues of £5.3m and EBIT of £1.4m.

Managing Director Ian Tetley will remain with the business as a Director while it is integrated into First Bus.

Commenting on the acquisition, Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer said:

"I am very pleased to welcome Tetley's Coaches to the Group. This is a well-established, profitable business with its own large, centrally located depot and a strong contract base. As we work to grow our adjacent services market share, this strategic acquisition will complement our York Pullman and Lakeside businesses and expand our operational footprint and contract portfolio in one of our key markets."

Contacts at FirstGroup: Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354 Contacts at Brunswick Group: Simone Selzer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Panmure Liberum: Nicholas How / John More Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Contacts at RBC Europe Limited: James Agnew / Elliot Thomas Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading private sector provider of public transport services. With around 29,000 employees, we reported revenue of £5.1 billion and transported almost 2m passengers a day in FY 2025. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. Our businesses are at the heart of our communities and the essential services we provide are critical to delivering wider economic, social and environmental goals. Each of our divisions is a leader in its field: First Bus is one of the largest bus operators in the UK, serving more than 25% of the population in the UK with a fleet of c.5,800 buses, and carrying more than a million passengers a day. First Rail is one of the UK's most experienced rail operators, with many years of experience running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. We operate a fleet of c.1,800 locomotives and rail carriages through two DfT contracted train operating companies: WCP (incorporating Avanti West Coast and West Coast Partnership Development) and GWR, and two open access routes (Hull Trains and Lumo). We are formally committed to operating a zero emission First Bus commercial fleet by 2035, and First Rail will help support the UK Government's goal to remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. During FY 2025 FirstGroup received MSCI's highest possible ESG rating of AAA, was named one of the world's cleanest 200 public companies for the sixth consecutive year and holds an Industry Top-Rated status with Sustainalytics and Sustainability Yearbook membership with S&P Global. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on X.