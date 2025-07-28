The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

28 July 2025

Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Board of Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT") announces that it has agreed to sell 49 of its shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") for cash to the executive employees of LTL.

The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £7,572.38 per share, last calculated on 30 June 2025. The effective sale on 28 July 2025 will reduce LTI's holdings to 6,252 shares of LTL.

