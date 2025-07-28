Anzeige
Montag, 28.07.2025
28.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

LEI: 213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

28 July 2025

Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Board of Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT") announces that it has agreed to sell 49 of its shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") for cash to the executive employees of LTL.

The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £7,572.38 per share, last calculated on 30 June 2025. The effective sale on 28 July 2025 will reduce LTI's holdings to 6,252 shares of LTL.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4910


