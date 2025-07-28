



















SHANGHAI, July 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 26th July 2025, CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited ("CITIC Telecom", SEHK:1883), Asia-Pacific leading multinational Internet-oriented telecommunications enterprise, has joined hands with its subsidiaries including Companhia de Telecomunicacoes de Macau, S.A.R.L. ("CTM"), CITIC Telecom CPC and China Entercom to exhibit at 2025 WAIC (World AI Conference) for four years in a row.The theme of this year's conference is "Global Solidarity in the AI Era". In tune with the zeitgeist and guided by CITIC Group's philosophy,"CITIC, Your Trusted Partner for Going Global and Coming to China", CITIC Telecom focuses on the strategic direction of "AI+ Connect for Global Reach". At the WAIC 2025, a compelling display of breakthroughs were showcased, including empowering intelligent business upgrades, enhancing connectivity in digital economies, reinforcing the dual strategies of "Going global" and "Coming to China" market flows, and integrating AI more deeply into real-world industry scenarios.CITIC Telecom continues to play a vital bridging role by actively engaging in the global technology ecosystem enabling Chinese enterprises to pursue "Going Global" strategies while accelerating international enterprises in "Coming to China", fueling the growth of intelligent technologies.Smart CITIC: Creating Possibilities TogetherCITIC Group participated prominently in this year's WAIC under the theme "Smart CITIC: Creating Possibilities Together". Leveraging its integrated strengths in "Technology, Industry & Finance", the Group showcased a wide range of innovative AI applications and industry-specific AI solutions across technological innovations, emerging industries, financial empowerment, and internationalization. As a key component and strategic pillar of CITIC's new consumption segment, CITIC Telecom significantly contributed to the "Technology Innovation" and "Internationalization" zones. With close collaboration among its subsidiaries, the exhibit demonstrated its robust foundational tech capabilities, industrial empowerment and ecosystem synergy. It has further unlocked high-quality AI-driven growth, providing CITIC's intelligence and smart solutions to enhance digitization in China and connect global digital economies. Additionally, a series of on-site "CITIC AI+ Practice Sharing" sessions offered valuable insights into the practical applications and commercial potential of its innovations."AI+ Connect" for Global Reach: Powering the Next Engine of High-Quality DevelopmentAmidst rapid global digital growth, CITIC Telecom, an important cornerstone of CITIC Group's international business, is actively embracing China's "AI+" and high-standard opening-up strategies. It also focuses on fostering a globally interconnected digital ecosystem, deepening the two-way pathways for "Going global" and "Coming to China", and contributing to a more open, trusted, and mutually beneficial global digital landscape.To realize this strategic vision, CITIC Telecom has established a robust global presence across five continents, comprising nearly 170 Points of Presence, 21 Cloud Service Centers, over 30 Data Centers, and three 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). These resources and infrastructure support highly responsive, global coverage, agile, digital and intelligent cloud-network-security services. Therefore, it not only provides cybersecurity protection and intelligent connectivity for both central state-owned enterprises and Chinese enterprises going global, but also delivers fast and reliable localized services to multinational corporations, positioning CITIC Telecom as a vital bridge connecting global and local markets, industries and technologies.To further its localization strategy and capability, CITIC Telecom has enhanced regional collaboration through its subsidiaries. ACCLIVIS, operating extensively across ASEAN markets, has accelerated AI, cloud security and cybersecurity deployments in critical sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing, which has infused the Southbound Corridor with sustained innovation momentum. In Greater Bay Area, CTM plays a pivotal role in the "Digital Macau" initiative targeting focus on enabling the moderate economic diversification of Macau, promote smart government, smart campus, smart transformation of various fields. Harnessing the convergence of AI and telecom technologies, it has become a powerful digital and intelligent engine driving Macau's high-quality development.CITIC Telecom has empowered over 3,000 Chinese and international enterprises in their cross-border development, serving more than 40,000 local clients worldwide, including over 200 Fortune Global 500 enterprises. This highlights the leap from vision to execution in its global strategy, forging partnerships to shape an interconnected digital future.Harnessing Technology: Empowering the Future of "AI+ Connect"In constructing a globally interconnected digital ecosystem, CITIC Telecom is fortifying its innovation foundations to support the next-generation digital framework for enterprises. Leveraging its extensive technological expertise and innovative R&D framework, it is exploring key areas such as AI+ Big data, AI+ Networking, and AI+ Large Model applications, continuously launching scalable, deployable solutions.In the field of AI data governance, AI Databank integrates Big Data, AI, Large Language models (LLMs) and generative AI to create a unified data platform that eliminates silos and enables seamless cross-system integration. Its innovative AI data governance technology has gained widespread adoption across industries and earned the Silver Medal at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva in 2025, highlighting CITIC Telecom's excellence in AI research and innovation.In the realm of network services, the "AI Roaming Data Acceleration Pack" project significantly enhances global data transmission efficiency and stability for multinational enterprises by optimizing routing paths and network nodes. By integrating cutting-edge intelligent technologies with the GSMA Open Gateway standards, this solution has been successfully implemented in smart tourism across Hong Kong and Macau. Its innovative approach also earned the Third Prize in the "Open Gateway Global Use Case Innovation Challenge".In the area of smart living, CITIC Telecom featured CTM's pioneering "Smart City" project and its 10 Gigabit network infrastructure development in Macau. Powered by a dual-engine approach combining F5G-A and 5G-A technologies, CTM has built Macau's first "10 Gigabit All-Optical Network Smart Neighborhood", achieving full gigabit network coverage in Macau citywide. It enables a number of intelligent applications and drives the digital transformation of public services and urban governance, as well as exemplifying a sustainable, people-centric model of urban innovation. This "Smart City" project has garnered multiple prestigious awards both domestically and internationally, underscoring its contribution to the vision of "Digital Macau" and aligning with national strategies for technological advancement.With full-lifecycle AI service capabilities, CITIC Telecom is creating a robust innovation chain - from foundational infrastructure to advanced applications - to empower industries in their digital and intelligent transformation. This drives enterprises success in the global market.AI+ Connect: Fortifying Data Security and Compliance for a Trusted Digital WorldTechnology continues to accelerate global expansion for businesses, yet it also brings rising concerns over data protection and regulatory compliance. CITIC Telecom has established a comprehensive data security and compliance system for the AI era, aligning with China's Data Security Law and Personal Information Protection Law, as well as international regulations such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ASEAN's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). With this forward-looking approach, the company has addressed key challenges such as cross-border data transmission, data protection, and financial risk control, providing end-to-end protection to build a trusted and intelligent digital world.To empower the future with intelligence, CITIC Telecom shared multiple lightweight AI+ applications that integrate the strengths of "Technology, Industry & Finance" during the "CITIC AI+ Practice Sharing" sessions, all tailored to empowering global enterprises."Intelligent Financial Fraud Shield": Financial Fraud, particularly in cross-border transactions, has become a pressing concern. CITIC Telecom's "Intelligent Financial Fraud Shield" introduces multi-layered identity verification and real-time transaction monitoring to combat fraudulent behavior in cross-border transactions, effectively safeguarding assets for financial institutions and end users. This solution demonstrates the company's innovative leadership in the digital finance area."AI+ Connect: Cybersecurity Redefined with Precise Analysis": CITIC Telecom has developed an all-round, multi-layered intelligent cybersecurity framework to enhance cyber defense. To effectively prevent external threats and data breaches, its AI Pentest simulates real-world attacks and scans for vulnerabilities, enabling proactive threat detection and remediation. Supported by three self-deployed, self-managed AI-driven Security Operations Centers (SOCs), the system constructs a robust and resilient defense that integrates machine learning, big data analytics and large model technologies for real-time threat monitoring and automated response. Meanwhile, the "AI Guardrail" spans from endpoint to transmission layers, guarding against unauthorized access and cross-border data leaks."AI+ Connect: From Technology Empowerment to Data Empowerment": Harnessing patented innovations, CITIC Telecom applies intelligent algorithms and big data analytics to help enterprises streamline data governance, integrate cross-system resources, and automate intelligent analytical reports. These capabilities also support diverse small-scale AI applications leveraging large model technologies, from data collection and monitoring to compliance reporting. Through a unified data platform, the company is reimagining enterprise-grade data governance architecture with cutting-edge technologies.Moving forward, CITIC Telecom remains committed to "Connecting the world" and advancing the "AI+ Connect" for enterprises. By leveraging the CITIC Group's financial, technological and industrial synergies, the company will continue to deepen its AI investments, accelerating the transformation of applicable, manageable, and reliable technologies into real-world solutions. As global cooperation in the smart era grows, CITIC Telecom strives to be a pivotal bridge connecting China and the world, facilitating high-standard opening-up strategies and supporting Chinese enterprises expand globally.Visit Our Booth at H2-A308In this era of digital intelligence, technological innovation stands as the core driver of enterprise resilience and national progress. Embracing this spirit, CITIC Telecom is fast-tracking its technological roadmap to expand its global "Tech+" presence by integrating AI, big data, cloud computing and cybersecurity. We look forward to partnering with industry peers to ignite the future of intelligence and shape a world of shared success.For more details on "CITIC AI+ Practice Sharing", please visit: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/svkprkpnnoC04gdsKZh9HAAbout CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (HKEx: 1883)CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited was established in 1997 in Hong Kong, and was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 3 April 2007. As one of the largest international telecommunications hubs in Asia Pacific, CITIC Telecom provides full-scale international telecommunications services to carrier clients around the globe, and integrated enterprise services in Southeast Asia through its wholly-owned subsidiary Acclivis Technologies and Solutions Pte. Ltd.CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CPC"), CITIC Telecom's wholly-owned subsidiary, provides end-to-end information and communications technology solutions to multinational corporate clients and business clients. CPC is one of the most trusted partners of these clients in the Asia-Pacific region, and provides a full range of ICT services to major enterprises and multinational corporate clients in Chinese mainland through its subsidiary China Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited.CITIC Telecom holds 99% equity interest in Companhia de Telecomunicacoes de Macau, S.A.R.L. ("CTM"). CTM is one of the leading integrated telecommunications services providers in Macau, and is the only full telecommunications services and ICT services provider in Macau. With a leading position in the market, CTM plays an important role in the ongoing development of Macau. CITIC Telecom has established branch organisations in 22 countries and regions, with approximately 2,500 staff and nearly 170 PoPs, and business serving 160 countries and regions, connecting to over 600 operators globally, and serving around 3,000 multinational corporations and 40,000 local companies around the globe.CITIC Group Corporation, a large multinational conglomerate headquartered in the People's Republic of China, is the ultimate holding company of CITIC Telecom.For more information, please visit: www.citictel.comMedia Enquiry:CITIC TelecomMs. Sylvia LiTel: +852 3423 3168Email: sylviali@citictel.comCatherine YuenCITIC Telecom CPC(852) 2170 7536Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.comSource: CITIC Telecom International Holdings LtdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.