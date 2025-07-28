Researchers in Taiwan have developed an adjustable aluminum reflector system that boosts the performance of vertically mounted bifacial solar modules. The prototype delivered a 71. 32% total power gain over a baseline system without reflectors. Researchers at the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology have developed new adjustable reflector systems for increasing the performance of vertical bifacial PV arrays. "The system is capable of automatically modifying both tilt angle and effective length on an hourly basis, based on real-time solar altitude and wind speed data," the scientists ...

