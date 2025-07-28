Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sybotanica B.V.: Plant Care, Simplified: New AI Tool by Sybotanica Helps Europeans Stop Killing Their Houseplants

A free AI-based tool from Dutch startup Sybotanica aims to reduce houseplant waste and help owners give better, tailored care.

ARNHEM, Netherlands, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch plant care company Sybotanica has introduced SYBAScan, an AI-powered tool designed to make caring for houseplants easier and more accessible for European plant owners.

SYBAScan uses machine learning to identify plant species by name and provides personalized advice on soil, pots, nutrients, and structural support like moss poles. The goal is to help reduce plant loss and frustration among both new and experienced plant enthusiasts.

By helping plant owners make more informed choices, Sybotanica hopes to reduce unnecessary plant waste and cut down on the environmental impact of discarded houseplants. The company says that healthier plants mean fewer replacements and less overall resource use.

"Many people want to care for their plants properly but often lack clear, reliable information," says Sybren Bies, founder of Sybotanica. "With SYBAScan, we hope to take the guesswork out of plant care and make it easier for people to enjoy healthy, thriving plants at home."

The tool currently supports over 25,000 houseplant species and is updated regularly as new data becomes available. It is free to use and accessible online in several European languages, including Dutch, German, and French.

Sybotanica, which began as a small student project, has grown into a company known for its sustainable, plant-specific soils and care products. Today, it serves more than 80,000 customers across Europe.

SYBAScan is available now at sybotanica.com in Europe, sybotanica.fr in France & sybotanica.de in Germany & Austria.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plant-care-simplified-new-ai-tool-by-sybotanica-helps-europeans-stop-killing-their-houseplants-302513078.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
