Partnership aims to scale Arden's international reach, supercharge digital innovation and cement leadership position in higher education

Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar"), a private equity firm focused on investing in business services, industrials, consumer, and government services and technology companies, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 50% stake in Arden University ("Arden" or "the University") in partnership with Global University Systems ("GUS"), Arden's current owner.

Founded in 1990, Arden is a fast-growing provider of flexible higher education. The University offers a combination of distance and blended learning degree courses to more than 40,000 students across the UK and internationally. The University focuses on non-traditional, working adult students who balance studies with careers, family, and other responsibilities. This month, it was ranked among the top 5 UK universities for student satisfaction in the national student survey conducted by the Office for Students and ranked by Times Higher Education. Under the ownership of GUS since 2016, Arden has undergone a significant transformation, evolving from a small university with around 6,500 students to a leading international educational institution with more than 40,000 students.

Brightstar Partner and Co-chair Marcelo Claure is expected to serve as Board Chair upon closing of the transaction. Claure recently joined Brightstar with a focus on deal origination and implementing AI initiatives across the firm's portfolio and played a key role in forging the relationship with Arden and GUS. Brightstar will benefit from GUS's deep educational experience, and together they will focus on supercharging digital innovation to benefit all of Arden's stakeholders and scale its international reach, further cementing its position as a leader in higher education.

"This is an exciting inflection point for Arden, and we are thrilled to join forces with Brightstar," said Professor Carl Lygo, Arden Vice Chancellor and CEO. "We believe this partnership enables us to supercharge our strategy of delivering innovative learning experiences, scaling our reach, and embedding AI to support every student more effectively. We look forward to working alongside Brightstar's investors and operators who believe so deeply in our mission."

"We are proud to partner with a company that is not just innovative but helps transform the lives of its students," said Claure. "With its digital-first model, operational scalability, and commitment to student outcomes, we are confident that Arden can both expand its geographic footprint and deploy advanced AI tools to personalise learning, streamline support, and enhance the overall student experience."

"We believe that Brightstar's operational expertise and strategic mindset, including their focus on utilising AI to improve the student experience and operations, make them the ideal partner for this next chapter," said Aaron Etingen, Executive Chairman and CEO of GUS. "This is a pivotal moment for Arden, and together we can build the future of education that is flexible, accessible, and powered by intelligent technology."

The transaction is expected to close in 2H of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Arden University

Arden University is a UK-based university offering a combination of distance and blended learning degree courses to students in the UK and globally. Arden University provides access to the skills, knowledge, and opportunities our learners need to further their careers and achieve the success they deserve. With a mission to make higher education more accessible and career-relevant, Arden serves over 40,000 students across the UK, Germany, and globally. Arden holds indefinite Taught Degree Awarding Powers (TDAPs) from the UK government and is recognised for its innovative delivery model that supports non-traditional learners, including working adults and international students. Learn more at www.arden.ac.uk.

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $5bn AUM that is focused on investing in business services, industrials, consumer, and government services and technology companies, where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Since its founding in 2015, Brightstar has accumulated extensive experience partnering with family, founder, or entrepreneur-led businesses. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive "Us Us" approach that leverages its considerable hands-on operational expertise and deep relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

About Global University Systems

Global University Systems is a leading international education group with 31 institutions spanning multiple continents, empowering students worldwide to transform their lives through education. Through its global network, Global University Systems serves a diverse, multinational community across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and beyond. Its institutions offer industry-relevant skills through inclusive, accessible, and digital-first learning platforms. The group provides comprehensive career-enhancing certificate, degree and post-graduate qualifications, equipping students globally for lifelong success. Global University Systems delivers quality education that meets the evolving needs of the international workforce. For more information, please visit www.globaluniversitysystems.com.

