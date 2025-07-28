SunCubes, a startup from Italy, is developing laser-based wireless power transfer technology to provide in-flight energy to drones for uninterrupted recharging. It has raised seed funding to finance a minimal viable product. Italian startup SunCubes is developing laser-based energy transfer solutions to recharge drone batteries in flight. After completing several proof-of-concepts, as well as tests demonstrating its technology in a 600 m transmission in Italy last year, the SunCubes team is now working on a minimum viable product (MVP). "Our technology is developed with a strong focus on in-flight ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...