Forvia: H1 2025 Results: Increase in Operating Margin & Net Cash Flow, Transformation Underway, Guidance Confirmed

STRICT COST AND CASH DISCIPLINE DRIVING IMPROVEMENT Organic growth of 1.1%, driven by Electronics and Seating. Operating margin up 20bps, supported by strict cost control, well-contained impact of US tariffs and the first benefits of the EU-FORWARD program. Net Cash Flow more than doubled vs H1 2024, driven by recurring elements : EBITDA increased by €127m and Capex and Capitalized R&D reduced by €232m. Net result penalized by non-cash financial assets depreciation related to SYMBIO.







In €m H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Sales 13,477 13,534 -0.4% Organic growth (constant scope & currencies)



+1.1% Adj. EBITDA

As % of sales 1,762

13.1% 1,635

12.1% +7.8%

+100bps Operating income 722 700 +3.1% As % of sales 5.4% 5.2% +20bps Net result, Group share (269) 5 - Net cash flow 418 201 +€217m Net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio 1.8x 2.0x -20bps

ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION TO PROMOTE FURTHER ACCOUNTABILITY AND OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE Design of a new division centric organization with clear lines of P&L responsibility to drive business performance. Launch of Simplify project to streamline organization and reduce indirect and structural costs; €110m cost base reduction target by 2028, backed by c.€150m restructuring costs over 2025-2028.

CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE Sales, operating margin, net cash flow, and leverage targets reiterated.





Martin FISCHER, Chief Executive Officer of FORVIA, declared:

"Our three key priorities - delivering performance, driving business transformation and invigorating our culture- shape our decisions and actions.

The quality of our first-half results demonstrates the remarkable commitment of our teams and our strong focus on these priorities. This performance, together with the rising outcomes of self-help measures and the continued strict cost and cash control, enables us to confirm our full-year guidance in a challenging and volatile environment. It also further supports our primary objective of debt reduction.

In the first half, we launched major initiatives that underpin our strategic shift.

We are streamlining our operating model into a division-centric structure that enhances agility, accelerates decision-making and fosters accountability. Meanwhile, the SIMPLIFY project is building a leaner organization, generating additional cost savings.

At the same time, we are transforming our business portfolio through a thorough strategic review of each business group and all product lines, while actively pursuing asset disposals.

We will present our strategy and mid-term financial goals at our Capital Market Day on February 24, 2026."

H1 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS (detailed analysis in Appendices)

H1 2025 Group consolidated sales and operating income





GROUP (in €m) H1 2024 Currency effect Organic growth H1 2025 Reported change Sales

13,534 -205 +148 13,477 -57

-1.5% +1.1% -0.4% Operating income 700 722 +3.1% As a % of sales 5.2%

5.4% +20bps

In H1 2025, worldwide auto production rose by 3.1%, to 44.9 million LVs (S&P Mobility July estimate). Strong growth in Asia (+7.8%) more than offset volume decline in EMEA

(-3.1%) and Americas (-2.4%). These regional variations represented an unfavorable geographic mix of close to 4 points for FORVIA.

H1 2025 organic growth stood at +1.1% of last year's sales:

Product sales organic growth at +2.9% were in line with market volume growth, driven by Electronics, Seating and Interiors. Tooling sales were exceptionally high in the first half of 2024.

were in line with market volume growth, driven by Electronics, Seating and Interiors. Tooling sales were exceptionally high in the first half of 2024. Excluding the unfavorable geographic mix, organic growth represented an outperformance of 2 points, driven by Europe and Asia excluding China.

The currency effect represented a negative impact of €205 million on sales (-1.5%), that started to materialize in Q2.

H1 2025 consolidated operating income of €722 million, up 20bps at 5.4% of sales.

Margin development was supported by improvement in Seating, Electronics and Interiors.

Tariffs had no material impact thanks to effective counter measures.

The year-on-year increase in operating income to €722 million in H1 2025, mainly reflected:

Increased flexibility in production costs and reduction in operating costs (hiring freeze, travel restrictions, marketing expenses cut…),

The first benefits of the EU-FORWARD program which contributed to the 100bps margin expansion of EMEA to 4.1% of sales, and synergies with FORVIA HELLA, for a combined amount of €65 million,

and despite:

Volume effect and operational challenges in the North American Interiors and Lighting businesses,

A negative currency impact of €20 million.

H1 2025 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





in €m H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Sales 13,477 13,534 Operating income before PPA 722 700 Purchase Price Allocation -92 -93

Restructuring -248 -222 -26 Other non-recurring operating income and expense -16 -43 +27 Net financial interest -236 -250 +14 Other financial income and expense -72 79 -151 Income before tax of fully consolidated companies 59 171 -112 Income taxes -124 -59 -65 Share of net income of associates -154 -12 -142 Consolidated net income before minority interest -219 100 -319 Minority interest -50 -95 +45 Consolidated net income, Group share -269 5 -274

The consolidated net income, Group share, was a net loss of €269 million in H1 2025, penalized by €136 million non-cash financial asset depreciation related to SYMBIO joint venture, while the €5 million profit generated in H1 2024 included a capital gain on disposal of €134 million.

It also reflected:

Restructuring expenses





The rapid pace of deployment of the EU-FORWARD program explains the high level of restructuring costs. The new operations in H1 2025 accounted for around 2,100 announced job cuts. With a total of 2,900 reductions in 2024, EU-FORWARD has already achieved half of its original target of 10,000 cuts, ahead of schedule.

Net financial interest





Net financial interest represented a charge of €236 million, an improvement of

€14 million vs. H1 2024, notably reflecting impact of lower interest rates on floating-rate debt.

Other financial income and expenses





H1 2024 financial income included €134 million in capital gains realized by FORVIA HELLA from the sale of its stake in BHTC to AUO Corporation in China.

Share of net income of associates: SYMBIO





SYMBIO is a French company specializing in hydrogen systems for vehicles, jointly held by FORVIA, Michelin and Stellantis. Mid July 2025, Stellantis announced the termination of its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program, a decision with major implications for SYMBIO, which relies on the carmaker for over 80% of its business volume.

Considering serious operational and financial risks for SYMBIO's future, FORVIA booked a non-cash depreciation of the financial assets related to the joint venture, consolidated under equity method, for €136 million.

H1 2025 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT





in €m H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Operating income 722 700 +22 Depreciation and amortization 1,040 935 +105 Adj. EBITDA 1,762 1,635 +127 % of sales 13.1% 12.1% +100bps Capex -274 -419 +145 Capitalized R&D -420 -507 +87 Change in WCR including factoring -24 97 -121 Restructuring -109 -90 -19 Other (operational) -27 -52 +25 Financial expenses -269 -289 +20 Taxes -221 -175 -46 Net cash flow 418 201 +217

Net cash flow increased by 108% to €418 million, with a quality improvement reflecting three recurring elements:

The increase of the EBITDA that stood at 13.1% of sales, up 100bps vs. H1 2024,

The 35% reduction of Capital expenditure, primarily in Europe,

The 17% decrease of Capitalized R&D, essentially driven by the 11% reduction of Gross R&D (-€130 million).





Change in working capital and factoring represented an outflow of €24 million, resulting from:

a limited cash-out (€92 million) from working capital, with controlled inventories and net outflows from account receivables and payables,

a €68 inflow from factoring to anticipate collection of tariffs recovery in the US. Amount of receivables factoring was kept below €1.3 billion at June 30, 2025.

The year-on-year increase in tax cash-out mainly reflects the €68 million withholding tax refund received in H1 2024, linked to the extraordinary dividend from FORVIA HELLA received in 2023.

After dividends paid to minorities (€56 million), new leases contracted (€72 million, reduced by 42%) and €90 million of other flows (mainly on change in currencies), net financial debt at June 30, 2025 was reduced by 193 million vs December 31, 2024 and stood at €6,430 million.

Net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio stood at 1.8x at June 30, 2025, vs. 2.0x at December 31, 2024.

GROUP DEBT MATURITY

Improved debt profile through active refinancing since the start of 2025

Since the start of the year and to date, the Group has successfully issued cumulated amount of c. €1.7 billion of new debt instruments, essentially maturing in 2030.

New issuances reflected enhanced diversification of sources (Euro bond market, inaugural bond on the USD and c.€220 million of Schuldschein notes issued in July 2025). These proceeds were used to buy back 2026 maturities, now mostly cleared like the 2025 ones, as well as a portion of 2027 maturities. In parallel, the Group extended from June 2027 to June 2028 the maturity of a €650m bank loan.

In all, these transactions allowed FORVIA to extend its average debt maturity1, now of 3.3 years compared to 3.1 at end of 2024.

Gross debt was reduced by €321 million to €10,802 million at June 30, 2025 and gross cash by €128 million to 4,372 million.

OTHER H1 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Business transformation and deleveraging

We have been conducting a comprehensive review of the portfolio to prioritize leadership positions per product line over overall size. It includes an analysis across the 6 business groups and 24 product lines of the Group, to identify higher synergies, simplify scopes, and discontinue certain activities. In particular, it was decided to reduce the cash burn of the hydrogen activities while maintaining their long-term strategic importance.

Concurrently, disposal processes have progressed, with the number of eligible assets revised upward and sizeable disposal processes on going.

Major initiatives to boost agility and performance through a highly efficient organization

The automotive industry is navigating a complex and fast-evolving environment, demanding greater agility and responsiveness. To support its profound transformation, the Group initiated two strategic projects to lead change effectively.

The organization model is being transformed, with a clear P&L reporting structure defined. The new setup is division-centric, promoting higher levels of accountability and empowerment across teams.

Through the SIMPLIFY Project, the Group aims to reinvent its ways of working across SG&A and indirect operations. It conducted a thorough benchmarking exercise to identify areas for improvement, leading to the definition of key structural levers, such as eliminating non-essential tasks, automating transactional activities with GenAI, and optimizing organizational design.

The project ambition is to reduce the cost baseline by 110 million euros by 2028, supported by restructuring costs of c.150 million euros over 2025-2028.

Order intake

In H1 2025, FORVIA recorded order intake of €14 billion, compared to €15 billion in H1 2024, reflecting delayed tenders, notably in North America in the context of new tariffs imposed by the US administration.

This order intake continued to demonstrate solid momentum in Electronics and in China:

Electronics accounted for 34% of the total order intake

Asia represented 36%, including 30% from China

H2 2025 OUTLOOK AND 2025 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

The Group anticipates the production environment to remain volatile and uncertain. Based on S&P Mobility July estimates, the automotive market production is expected to reach 45 million LVs in H2 2025, slightly above H1 volumes.

This would represent a drop by 2.2% vs. H2 2024, with all main regions being impacted, including China. The geographic mix that was strongly unfavorable in H1 (-4 pts) is expected to level off.

To preserve its performance, the Group will maintain rigorous cost control and disciplined cash management. It will also benefit from higher savings related to

the EU-FORWARD program.

Therefore, taking into account the tariffs enacted to date, the Group confirms its 2025 full-year guidance*:

Sales between €26.3bn and €27.5bn, at constant exchange rates**

between €26.3bn and €27.5bn, at constant exchange rates** Operating margin between 5.2% and 6.0% of sales

between 5.2% and 6.0% of sales Net Cash-flow =2024 level (i.e. 655M€)

=2024 level (i.e. 655M€) Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio =1.8x at December 31, 2025 on a organic basis***

Beyond this organic deleveraging target, the Group is committed to restore a solid balance sheet with the objective of reducing Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 1.5x in 2026, supported by disposals.

*The guidance assumes no other major disruption materially impacting production or retail sales in any major automotive region during the year

** 2024 average exchange rates: EUR/USD = 1.08, EUR/CNY = 7.79

***With no net contribution from asset disposals

The first-half 2025 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 25, under the chairmanship of Michel de ROSEN.

These financial statements have been subject to a limited review and the external auditors have issued their report.

All financial terms used in this press release are explained at the end of this document, under the section "Definitions of terms used in this document".

All figures related to worldwide or regional automotive production refer to the S&P Global Mobility forecast dated July 2025 (89.9m LVs in 2025).

About FORVIA, whose mission is: "We pioneer technology for mobility experiences that matter to people".

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With around 250 industrial sites and 78 R&D centers, over 150,000 people, including more than 15,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 13,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2024, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 27 billion euros. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

APPENDICES

H1 SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN BY BUSINESS GROUPS

Sales

In €m H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Organic Change SEATING 4,305 4,197 +2.6% +3.7% ELECTRONICS 2,286 2,091 +9.3% +10.0% INTERIORS 2,497 2,557 -2.3% +0.1% LIGHTING 1,849 1,968 -6.1% -5.5% CLEAN MOBILITY 2,043 2,191 -6.8% -4.2% LIFECYCLE SOLUTIONS 497 530 -6.2% -3.2% GROUP 13,477 13,534 -0.4% +1.1%

Organic growth was mostly driven by Electronics and Seating:

Sales in Seating benefited from robust dynamic in China, especially with BYD and Chery. Europe recorded mid-single digit growth supported by BMW (frames and complete seats) and Renault (Master and 5 E-Tech),

Sales in Electronics rose double-digit with solid growth in all regions. Sales were mostly driven by Japanese OEMs in Asia, by VW and Stellantis in Europe and GM in North America,

Interiors: Organic sales were flat, penalized by strong comparable on tooling sales in North America and Europe. Sales in China rose at double-digit, supported by ramp up of programs with BYD,

Lighting business was penalized by discontinuation of programs,

Clean Mobility were down mid-single digit, notably penalized by the disposal of Hug Engineering. Sales were almost flat in Q2, supported by solid performance in North America (high single digit growth) where activity was lifted by Ford,

Lifecycle Solutions activity was penalized by overall low level of its customer investments.

Operating income

In €m H1 2025 H1 2024 Change SEATING 239 194 +23.0% % of sales 5.5% 4.6% +0.9 pt ELECTRONICS 142 122 +17.0% % of sales 6.2% 5.8% +0.4 pt INTERIORS 48 37 +29.5% % of sales 1.9% 1.4% +0.5 pt LIGHTING 81 99 -17.8% % of sales 4.4% 5.0% -0.6 pt CLEAN MOBILITY 167 187 -10.5% % of sales 8.2% 8.5% -0.3 pts LIFECYCLE SOLUTIONS 45 62 -27.6% % of sales 9.1% 11.7% -2.6 pts GROUP 722 700 +3.1% % of sales 5.4% 5.2% +0.2 pt

Group operating margin expansion in H1 2025 was supported by noticeable margin improvement at Seating, Interiors and Electronics:

Operating margin expanded by 90 bps at Seating, benefiting from operating leverage in Europe and China,

Operating margin improved by 40 bps in Electronics, driven by further catch-up of Clarion activities and on-going improvement of HELLA's activities,

Profitability was up 50 bps at Interiors, with more than 100 bps expansion in Europe but with some underperforming plants in North America,

Lighting profitability was penalized by missing volumes and operational difficulties in North America but improved in Europe,

Clean Mobility maintained a high-quality margin of 8.2% despite sales decline. Operating margin was around 10% excluding hydrogen activities.

Lifecycle Solutions profitability suffered from an unfavorable product mix

H1 SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN BY REGIONS

Sales

In €m H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Organic Change Currency change Perf vs. auto prod EMEA 6,570 6,518 +0.8% +1.6% -0.8% +5 pts o/w Europe 6,421 6,353 +1.1% +1.9% -0.8% +6 pts AMERICAS 3,499 3,686 -5.1% -2.4% -2.7% - o/w North America 3,116 3,283 -5.1% -4.0% -1.1% - ASIA 3,408 3,331 +2.3% +4.0% -1.7% -4 pts o/w China 2,563 2,566 -0.1% +1.5% -1.6% -10 pts o/w Rest of Asia 845 764 +10.6% +12.5% -2.0% +10 pts GROUP 13,477 13,534 -0.4% +1.1% -1.5% -2 pts

FORVIA recorded outperformance in all regions but China in H1:

EMEA: In a market declining by 4% (S&P Mobility July estimate), sales in Europe ex. Russia recorded positive organic growth of 1.9%, showing 6 points of outperformance, driven by Seating, Electronics and Lighting,

Americas: in North America, in a market down by 4.1%, product sales (excluding tooling sales that stood at a high level in H1 2024) dropped by only 2%, slightly outperforming the market, notably supported by Electronics and Clean Mobility,

Asia: China recorded organic growth of 1.5%, supported by double-digit growth with Chinese OEMs, but underperformed the market. In the Rest of Asia, growth of 12.5% represented an outperformance of 10 points.





Operating income

In €m H1 2025 H1 2024 Change EMEA 268 202 +32.9% % of sales 4.1% 3.1% +1 pt AMERICAS 122 166 -26.4% % of sales 3.5% 4.5% -1 pt ASIA 331 332 -0.3% of sales 9.7% 10.0% -0.3 pt GROUP 722 700 +3.1% % of sales 5.4% 5.2% +0.2 pt

Operating margin evolution were contrasted by region:

EMEA: Operating margin was up 100 bps where the execution of EU-FORWARD yielded first significant results,

Americas: profitability was penalized by underperformance in North America on missing volumes and operational challenges at Interiors and Lighting,

Asia maintained an operating margin close to double digit reflecting strong progress in Rest of Asia and light decline in China.





Q2 SALES BY BUSINESS GROUPS AND REGIONS

By Business Groups

In €m Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change Organic Change SEATING 2,152 2,221 -3.1% -0.3% ELECTRONICS 1,142 1,081 +5.6% +7.9% INTERIORS 1,280 1,361 -5.9% -1.4% LIGHTING 914 975 -6.2% -4.1% CLEAN MOBILITY 1,041 1,109 -6.1% -1.0% LIFECYCLE SOLUTIONS 246 256 -4.0% +0.6% GROUP 6,775 7,003 -3.3% +0.1%

By Regions



Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change Organic Change Currency change Perf vs. auto prod (bps) EMEA 3,330 3,383 -1.6% -0.3% -1.3% +2 pts o/w Europe 3,252 3,294 -1.3% -0.1% -1.2% +2 pts AMERICAS 1,766 1,904 -7.2% -1.1% -6.2% +1 pt o/w North America 1,561 1,692 -7.8% -2.9% -4.9% - ASIA 1,679 1,716 -2.1% +2.4% -4.5% -4 pts o/w China 1,259 1,320 -4.6% +0.4% -5.0% -9 pts o/w Rest of Asia 420 396 +5.9% +8.9% -3.0% +7 pts GROUP 6,775 7,003 -3.3% +0.1% -3.4% -2 pts

