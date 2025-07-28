BW Energy Limited contracts Deepsea Mira for drilling Kudu appraisal well

BW Energy contracts Deepsea Mira for drilling Kudu appraisal well

BW Energy, together with NAMCOR E&P, is pleased to announce that it has contracted the Deepsea Mira semi-submersible rig for the drilling of the Kharas appraisal well on the Kudu licence (PPL003) offshore Namibia in the Orange Basin, scheduled for the second half of 2025.

The agreement is part of a rig-sharing arrangement previously announced by the rig's operator, Northern Ocean Ltd., with Rhino Resources Ltd. The contract, entered into by BW Kudu Ltd., provides access to an in-country rig and an experienced services team with a strong track record in the Orange Basin, supported by a high level of local content.

BW Energy is the operator of the Kudu production licence (PPL003) with a 95% working interest. NAMCOR E&P, a subsidiary of the national oil company of Namibia, holds the remaining 5% carried interest.

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act