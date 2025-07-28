Lleida.net increases its Q2 2025 EBITDA by 33 percent

Madrid, July 28.- Technology services company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) reported EBITDA of €971,000 in the second quarter of 2025, up 33 percent from the same period last year, according to preliminary results presented to the market today.

This growth was driven by a significant increase in revenue from certified electronic notification and contracting services, which grew by double digits. During the period, the company's pre-tax profit reached €296,000, up 97 percent from the second quarter of 2024.

Overall, the company reported a turnover of 4.84 million euros in the second quarter of 2025, in line with its turnover in the same quarter last year.

As of June 30, 2025, the company recorded a cumulative turnover of $10.13 million, representing a six percent increase over the same period last year.

Similarly, it recorded a cumulative EBITDA of €2.195 million, showing a 57% increase over the previous year.

However, its cumulative pre-tax profit for 2025 has already grown to €937,000, two and a half times higher than that recorded in the summer of 2024.

"For another quarter, the company has grown by double digits, with figures that confirm that our current policy, focused on optimizing commercial efforts and strengthening the technology area, is yielding good results," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

In terms of debt, the company has net financial debt of €6.29 million, down from €7.41 million at the end of 2024.

The business line that has grown the most this quarter is certified electronic notification, which increased by 22 percent to €643,000.

Similarly, the certified electronic contracting line increased by 15 percent to €904,000.

The ICX Wholesale line decreased by eight percent, while the Other SaaS line decreased by 39 percent.

The company's SMS solutions also increased by 14 percent to €1.14 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certification, notification, and registered electronic signature services.

The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries, covering the fields of certified electronic notification, contracting, and signatures.

Its shares have been traded on BME Growth (Madrid), Euronext Paris, OTCQX in New York, as well as Stuttgart and Frankfurt.

Last June, the company became the first BME Growth-listed company to achieve full gender parity on its Board of Directors, following the appointment of four new independent female directors.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "wait," "anticipate," "pretend," "power," "plan," "potential," the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstances arise.