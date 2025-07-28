Nokia Oyj: Nokia selected for Medusa subsea cable system to bring new connectivity across Europe and North Africa

Press Release

Nokia selected for Medusa subsea cable system to bring new connectivity across Europe and North Africa

The Medusa subsea cable is a new transformative, open-access infrastructure connecting North Africa and Europe with high-capacity fiber links.

The deployment will bring faster, more reliable connectivity to millions, enabling 5G, cloud, and AI-era technologies, and laying the foundation for a more inclusive and innovative digital future across the region.

This network is powered by Nokia's 1830 Global Express (GX) platform and ICE7 coherent optics to deliver services with industry-leading reach, performance and capacity across two continents.

28 July 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it will power the Medusa submarine cable system, a project owned by AFR-IX Telecom. The groundbreaking and new subsea fiber-optic network will connect the Atlantic coast, Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, creating a new high-capacity digital corridor in the region, driving connectivity, innovation, and economic growth across the region.

The Medusa subsea cable is a significant step toward closing the digital divide between Europe and North Africa, connecting countries such as Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria, and Egypt with high-capacity fiber-optic links. Designed as an open-access system, Medusa provides telecom providers across the region access to advanced connectivity services, supporting the rollout of 5G, the growth of cloud infrastructure, and the increasing bandwidth demands of AI and future technologies. Leveraging Nokia's 1830 GX Series platform and advanced ICE7 coherent optics, capable of transmitting tens of terabits per second per fiber pair, the Medusa subsea cable system is equipped to deliver high-capacity, low-latency connectivity with optimal cost and power efficiency per transmitted bit.

"Medusa is laying the groundwork for a more connected and inclusive digital future. With Nokia's subsea optical solution, we will be able to deliver greater value to our customers by offering faster, more reliable connectivity at a lower cost, with the flexibility to scale as needs evolve. This partnership ensures we meet the demands of today while building a strong, future-ready infrastructure for tomorrow," said Miguel Angel Acero, CTO and Founder of Medusa.

"Medusa is helping to deliver new, faster and more reliable connectivity to millions of people, opening the door to greater innovation and deeper integration into the global digital economy. At Nokia, we're proud to support this transformative project, bridging continents and enabling the future of an AI-driven society," said John Harrington, SVP & Head of NI Europe, MEA & APAC Sales at Nokia.

