Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
28.07.25 | 09:40
3,691 Euro
-0,05 % -0,002
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6803,68309:57
3,6813,68209:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia selected for Medusa subsea cable system to bring new connectivity across Europe and North Africa

Press Release
Nokia selected for Medusa subsea cable system to bring new connectivity across Europe and North Africa

  • The Medusa subsea cable is a new transformative, open-access infrastructure connecting North Africa and Europe with high-capacity fiber links.
  • The deployment will bring faster, more reliable connectivity to millions, enabling 5G, cloud, and AI-era technologies, and laying the foundation for a more inclusive and innovative digital future across the region.
  • This network is powered by Nokia's 1830 Global Express (GX) platform and ICE7 coherent optics to deliver services with industry-leading reach, performance and capacity across two continents.

28 July 2025
Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it will power the Medusa submarine cable system, a project owned by AFR-IX Telecom. The groundbreaking and new subsea fiber-optic network will connect the Atlantic coast, Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, creating a new high-capacity digital corridor in the region, driving connectivity, innovation, and economic growth across the region.

The Medusa subsea cable is a significant step toward closing the digital divide between Europe and North Africa, connecting countries such as Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria, and Egypt with high-capacity fiber-optic links. Designed as an open-access system, Medusa provides telecom providers across the region access to advanced connectivity services, supporting the rollout of 5G, the growth of cloud infrastructure, and the increasing bandwidth demands of AI and future technologies. Leveraging Nokia's 1830 GX Series platform and advanced ICE7 coherent optics, capable of transmitting tens of terabits per second per fiber pair, the Medusa subsea cable system is equipped to deliver high-capacity, low-latency connectivity with optimal cost and power efficiency per transmitted bit.

"Medusa is laying the groundwork for a more connected and inclusive digital future. With Nokia's subsea optical solution, we will be able to deliver greater value to our customers by offering faster, more reliable connectivity at a lower cost, with the flexibility to scale as needs evolve. This partnership ensures we meet the demands of today while building a strong, future-ready infrastructure for tomorrow," said Miguel Angel Acero, CTO and Founder of Medusa.

"Medusa is helping to deliver new, faster and more reliable connectivity to millions of people, opening the door to greater innovation and deeper integration into the global digital economy. At Nokia, we're proud to support this transformative project, bridging continents and enabling the future of an AI-driven society," said John Harrington, SVP & Head of NI Europe, MEA & APAC Sales at Nokia.

Multimedia, technical information and related news
Product Page: 1830 Global Express (GX)
Product Page: ICE7 1.2Tb/s high-performance coherent optics

Web Page: Nokia Optical Networks

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries
Nokia Press Office
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media
LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.