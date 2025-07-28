Harbour BioMed Announces Positive Profit Alert for 2025 Interim Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology, today announced a positive profit alert for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Reporting Period").

Based on a preliminary review of the Company's unaudited management accounts for the Reporting Period, total profit is expected to range between US$68 million (equivalent to approximately HK$532 million) and US$74 million (equivalent to approximately HK$579 million).

The anticipated increase in profit is primarily attributable to:

Continuing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies , including the global strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca.

- The Company has received gross proceeds totaling approximately US$175 million from the allotment and issuance of the subscription shares, as well as partial upfront, milestone, and option exercise fees.

Newly secured out-licensing and collaboration agreements for innovative products, which contributed significantly to revenue during the Reporting Period and are evolving into a normalized revenue stream of the Company.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "This anticipated improvement in profitability underscores the meaningful progress we've made in executing our strategic priorities. The performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model and our ability to translate scientific innovation into tangible value. We will continue to build on this momentum through innovation and high-impact collaborations to deliver sustainable growth."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology. The company is building a robust and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capabilities, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Harbour BioMed's proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. Additionally, the HCAb-based bispecific immune cell antagonist (HBICATM) technology empowers the development of innovative biologics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, and HBICATM with a single B-cell cloning platform, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

Statement

The information contained in this press release is only a preliminary assessment by the Board based on the unaudited management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2025 currently available to the Company, and is not based on any figures or information which have been reviewed or confirmed by the audit committee of the Board, or reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company. The actual results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 may differ from those disclosed in this press release. As such, the above figures are strictly for information only and not for any other purposes.

