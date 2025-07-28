Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJVC | ISIN: KYG4403H1002 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XY
Frankfurt
28.07.25 | 09:59
0,995 Euro
+0,51 % +0,005
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HBM HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HBM HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9951,06010:40
1,0001,04010:21
PR Newswire
28.07.2025 02:11 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harbour BioMed Announces Positive Profit Alert for 2025 Interim Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology, today announced a positive profit alert for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Reporting Period").

Based on a preliminary review of the Company's unaudited management accounts for the Reporting Period, total profit is expected to range between US$68 million (equivalent to approximately HK$532 million) and US$74 million (equivalent to approximately HK$579 million).

The anticipated increase in profit is primarily attributable to:

  • Continuing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, including the global strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca.
    - The Company has received gross proceeds totaling approximately US$175 million from the allotment and issuance of the subscription shares, as well as partial upfront, milestone, and option exercise fees.
  • Newly secured out-licensing and collaboration agreements for innovative products, which contributed significantly to revenue during the Reporting Period and are evolving into a normalized revenue stream of the Company.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "This anticipated improvement in profitability underscores the meaningful progress we've made in executing our strategic priorities. The performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model and our ability to translate scientific innovation into tangible value. We will continue to build on this momentum through innovation and high-impact collaborations to deliver sustainable growth."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology. The company is building a robust and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capabilities, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Harbour BioMed's proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. Additionally, the HCAb-based bispecific immune cell antagonist (HBICATM) technology empowers the development of innovative biologics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, and HBICATM with a single B-cell cloning platform, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

Statement

The information contained in this press release is only a preliminary assessment by the Board based on the unaudited management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2025 currently available to the Company, and is not based on any figures or information which have been reviewed or confirmed by the audit committee of the Board, or reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company. The actual results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 may differ from those disclosed in this press release. As such, the above figures are strictly for information only and not for any other purposes.

SOURCE Harbour BioMed

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.