Image Systems AB: Image Systems' business unit RemaSawco receives order from Gordon Timber in Scotland worth just over SEK 5.2 million

RemaSawco has signed an agreement with Gordon Timber for the upgrade and modernization of equipment at the company's sawmill in Nairn, Scotland.

The agreement signed between RemaSawco and Gordon Timber concerns the upgrade and modernization of the company's sawmill in Nairn, Scotland. With this, Gordon Timber has chosen to extend its collaboration with RemaSawco.

The delivery will also include commissioning and training, with the total order value amounting to just over SEK 5.2 million.

Delivery, installation, and commissioning are scheduled for week 48 of 2025.

"Gordon Timber is a well-established sawmill, founded as early as 1862, and they have been using RemaSawco systems for many years. It is therefore with great pleasure that I note their decision to renew their confidence in us as they move forward with their modernization."

says Emilien Saindon, CEO of RemaSawco.

