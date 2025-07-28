Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QD
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 08:21
0,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Image Systems AB: Image Systems' business unit RemaSawco receives order from Gordon Timber in Scotland worth just over SEK 5.2 million

RemaSawco has signed an agreement with Gordon Timber for the upgrade and modernization of equipment at the company's sawmill in Nairn, Scotland.

The agreement signed between RemaSawco and Gordon Timber concerns the upgrade and modernization of the company's sawmill in Nairn, Scotland. With this, Gordon Timber has chosen to extend its collaboration with RemaSawco.

The delivery will also include commissioning and training, with the total order value amounting to just over SEK 5.2 million.

Delivery, installation, and commissioning are scheduled for week 48 of 2025.

"Gordon Timber is a well-established sawmill, founded as early as 1862, and they have been using RemaSawco systems for many years. It is therefore with great pleasure that I note their decision to renew their confidence in us as they move forward with their modernization."

says Emilien Saindon, CEO of RemaSawco.

For further information, please contact:

Emilien Saindon
CEO
emilien.saindon@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 200 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.

For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.