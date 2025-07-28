Musti Group Oyj: Musti Group plc Half-Year Report 1 January 2025 - 30 June 2025

Musti Group plc Half-Year Report 28 July 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EET

Musti Group plc Half-Year Report 1 January 2025 - 30 June 2025

Musti Group reinforces market leadership in a rebounding market

April - June 2025 highlights

Group net sales totaled EUR 121.7 (104.0) million, an increase of 17.0% (0.7%). The growth was strong in all markets. In addition, the acquisition of Pet City in the Baltics increased the net sales by EUR 8.8 million. Like-for-like sales growth was 5.7% (-2.6%).

The profitability was impacted by the investments in growth and market share, which was reflected in the gross margin and increased operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 12.9 (12.5) million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.6% (12.0%).

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 2.7 (3.9) million and adjusted EBITA margin was 2.2% (3.7%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was EUR 11.4 (-3.3) million which was attributable especially to the favorable development of the net working capital and non-recurring items, which had a significant negative impact on the prior year cash flow.

Operating result was EUR 0.3 (1.7) million, result for the period totaled EUR -0.9 (-0.2) million, earnings per share, basic was EUR -0.03 (-0.01).

Number of stores grew to 419 (350), mainly driven by the acquisition of Pet City.

Total number of customers grew to 1,853 thousand (1,850 thousand)*.

January - June 2025 highlights

Group net sales totaled EUR 241.5 (211.2) million, an increase of 14.3% (3.1%). Net sales increased in all markets, especially during the second quarter. Also, the acquisition of Pet City in the Baltics increased the net sales by EUR 17.3 million. Like-for-like sales growth was 4.0% (0.2%).

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITA were lower than last year due to a conscious decision to invest in market share through campaign activities.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 25.7 (27.4) million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.6% (13.0%).

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 5.4 (10.4) million and adjusted EBITA margin was 2.2% (4.9%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was EUR 30.0 (3.8) million which was attributable especially to the favorable development of the net working capital and the significant amount of non-recurring costs during the comparison period.

Operating result was EUR 0.4 (-3.5) million, result for the period totaled EUR -4.4 (-5.0) million, earnings per share, basic was EUR -0.13 (-0.15).

*) Total number of customers excluding the Baltics

The figures in parentheses refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period in the previous year, unless stated otherwise. Musti Group's financial year is calendar year.

"Q2 was a very positive period for Musti. Strong sales growth underpinned market share gains, extending our leadership in a rebounding market. Following a long period of low to flat underlying market growth we are seeing evidence of a market turnaround, and we're focused on capitalizing on this in all segments. Growing faster than the market with improving gross margin signals that our strategic actions are working." - David Rönnberg, Musti Group CEO

In Q2 net sales grew by 17.0% to EUR 121.7 million (104.0 million). Net sales growth excluding the Baltics was 8.5%. All Nordic markets delivered like for like growth - Finland 8.4% (-6.5%); Sweden 0.5% (-1.4%); and Norway 12.3% (6.2%). In the new Baltic market, we do not yet have an LFL comparison, yet sales are progressing well, and we expect further growth as we optimize the assortment including the addition of our own and exclusive products.

Financial performance was in line with expectations. Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 12.9 million (EUR 12.5 million) post investments to support market share gains and the integration of the Baltics. Even though we are not fully satisfied with the profitability, we are confident that the actions we have underway will lead to improved efficiency, showing continuous improvement as the year progresses.

The second quarter demonstrates that our tactical and strategic initiatives can and are delivering above market growth, extending our leadership in our traditional Nordic and new Baltic markets. This reinforces that our offering of top-quality, good value food and accessories, supportive pet care and vet clinic services, and our fast and easy to use online offer is meeting the ever-changing needs of an informed consumer. Our focus remains on humbly understanding the high standards of our pet parents and are committed to the continuous evolution of our offer to meet those standards.

Musti continues to actively seek new opportunities in existing and new markets. I'm excited about the journey ahead and confident that our omni channel offering will deliver the value and quality that underpins customer satisfaction in a consolidating European pet retail market.

To our team members - on behalf of our pet parents, our shareholders, our Board, our Group management team and myself, thank you again for your incredible effort!

David Rönnberg

CEO

Key figures

EUR million or as indicated 4-6/2025 4-6/2024 Change % 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Change % 10/2023-12/2024 Net sales 121.7 104.0 17.0% 241.5 211.2 14.3% 560.6 Net sales growth, % 17.0% 0.7% 14.3% 3.1% N/A LFL sales growth, % 5.7% -2.6% 4.0% 0.2% 1.1% LFL store sales growth, % 5.9% -5.4% 3.4% -2.7% -1.6% Online share, % 23.2% 25.1% 23.6% 25.1% 24.3% Gross margin, % 43.8% 43.3% 43.2% 43.6% 44.1% EBITDA 12.1 11.8 2.5% 23.9 16.5 44.7% 67.2 EBITDA margin, % 10.0% 11.4% 9.9% 7.8% 12.0% Adjusted EBITDA 12.9 12.5 3.9% 25.7 27.4 -6.5% 81.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 10.6% 12.0% 10.6% 13.0% 14.6% EBITA 1.9 3.2 147.1% 3.7 -0.5 23.6 EBITA margin, % 1.6% 3.1% 1.5% -0.2% 4.2% Adjusted EBITA 2.7 3.9 -29.1% 5.4 10.4 -48.1% 38.0 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 2.2% 3.7% 2.2% 4.9% 6.8% Operating profit 0.3 1.7 -84.6% 0.4 -3.5 16.2 Operating profit margin, % 0.2% 1.7% 0.2% -1.6% 2.9% Profit/loss for the period -0.9 -0.2 -4.4 -5.0 6.7 Earnings per share, basic, EUR -0.03 -0.01 -0.13 -0.15 0.20 Net cash flow from operating activities 11.4 -3.3 30.0 3.8 682.5% 46.9 Investments in tangible and intangible assets 5.9 3.7 58.2% 12.0 7.6 56.6% 19.2 Net debt / LTM adjusted EBITDA 3.3 2.4 3.3 2.4 3.1 Total number of customers, thousands* 1,853 1,850 0.2% 1,853 1,850 0.2% 1,866 Number of stores at the end of the period 419 350 19.7% 419 350 19.7% 415 of which directly operated 417 345 20.9% 417 345 20.9% 411

*) Excluding Baltics

Helsinki 28 July 2025

Board of Directors

The information in this Half-Year Report is unaudited.

Musti Group in brief

Musti makes the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun. We are the leading Nordic pet care company with an increasing footprint in the Baltic countries. Our omnichannel business model caters the needs of pets and their owners across Finland, Sweden, Norway and the Baltics. We offer a wide, curated assortment of pet products. We also provide pet care services such as grooming, training and veterinary services in selected locations.

Musti Group's net sales were EUR 444 million during the past 12 months (calendar year 2024). At the end of year 2024, the company had over 2,000 employees, 1.9 million customers and 415 stores.