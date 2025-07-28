Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN Name

DK0015998017 BAVARIAN NORDIC

Bavarian Nordic A/S has been given observation status, as a connsortium led by Nordic Capital and Permira will make all-cash recommended purchase offer for Bavarian Nordic A/S.

According to rule 4.1 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.

We refer to the announcement published by the company on 28 July 2025.

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33