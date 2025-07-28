Scientists from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology introduced a dielectric additive into the fabrication of organic photovoltaics. They found the modification helped to form uniform photovoltaic films under ambient relative humidity ranging from 10% to 70%. Researchers from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) have developed a new dielectric additive-based coating technology for organic photovoltaics. The team found their modification allows organic photovoltaics to be manufactured reliably regardless of changes in seasonal humidity, helping to overcome the sensitivity ...

