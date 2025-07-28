Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
28.07.25 | 10:31
441,10 Euro
+0,82 % +3,60
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
441,15441,4510:32
441,10441,4510:32
PR Newswire
28.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FNZ; MICROSOFT: FNZ Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate the Transformation of the Wealth Management Industry

  • FNZ and Microsoft have entered a global, five-year strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation across the wealth management industry.
  • The partnership strengthens FNZ's global platform by enhancing its AI, automation and cloud capabilities.
  • The goal is to drive value for financial institutions and their clients by enhancing operational efficiency, accelerating innovation and increasing speed to market.
  • The collaboration includes co-innovation, joint go-to-market initiatives and the development of new AI-powered digital wealth solutions.

LONDON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FNZ, a leading end-to-end wealth management platform has today announced a global, five-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform the wealth management industry through technology, innovation and AI-driven digital solutions.

The partnership combines FNZ's industry-leading technology, wealth management expertise and global reach with Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, cloud infrastructure and engineering excellence.

By integrating Microsoft Azure AI Foundry at the heart of its platform, FNZ is redefining how financial institutions, advisors and their clients interact by delivering more personalized, intelligent and resilient digital wealth management experiences. This collaboration with Microsoft accelerates this transformation by helping FNZ bring new solutions to market faster, enhance client outcomes, boost advisor productivity and drive innovation across industry.

With more than 650 financial institution partners, over 26 million end investors and close to $2 trillion in assets under administration, FNZ brings scale to the partnership. This provides access to one of the largest wealth management data sets in the world, enabling the powerful application of AI, cloud technologies and analytics to deliver deeper insights, greater personalization and better outcomes for advisors, clients and institutions alike.

Partnership Highlights

Through the partnership, FNZ will work with Microsoft to deliver advanced AI tools, drive new technology development and collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, including:

  • Creating a next-generation advisor and investor experience: FNZ will integrate Azure AI Foundry capabilities, including Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, into its market-leading platform to provide enhanced personalization, greater efficiency and a next-generation user experience.
  • Innovative applications for data and analytics: FNZ will utilize Microsoft Fabric to strengthen its data and analytics capabilities, delivering deeper insights tailored to the unique needs of wealth managers and advisors.
  • Co-development and joint engineering: FNZ will develop new digital wealth solutions by embedding Azure AI Foundry into FNZ's global platform. Joint engineering teams will accelerate product innovation, enhance platform intelligence, and deliver secure, scalable services that strengthen risk management, compliance and resilience. FNZ will also deploy GitHub Copilot across its engineering teams to boost developer productivity and innovation.
  • Resilience and scalability: By combining FNZ's market-leading platform and delivery capabilities with Microsoft's technologies and tooling, the partnership will help create more resilient, scalable and industrial-strength solutions for financial institutions.
  • Enhancing operational efficiency: FNZ will also deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot and intelligent agents to support middle- and back-office processes.
  • Global joint go-to-market: FNZ will collaborate with Microsoft on joint go-to-market activities, including the development and deployment of modular wealth solutions through multiple channels, including the Microsoft Marketplace, alongside coordinated global marketing initiatives and joint participation in industry events.

Roman Regelman, Group President, FNZ, said: "FNZ has always been at the forefront of innovation in wealth-management technology. Partnering with Microsoft allows us to accelerate our AI-led roadmap and enhances our ability to deliver personalized, intelligent and resilient solutions to our clients, strengthening our position of leadership."

"Together, we are not just upgrading technology. We are setting a new standard for how wealth management is delivered. Partnering with Microsoft further advances our mission to open up wealth, by making investing more accessible to more people worldwide."

Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft, said: "Our partnership brings together Microsoft's AI and cloud technologies with FNZ's global platform and expertise in wealth management to deliver insights that will lead to more impactful and personalized experiences for advisors and their clients. Together, we're helping financial institutions lead as Frontier Firms by reimagining their operations through agentic AI, accelerating innovation, and unlocking new value across the wealth management ecosystem."

FNZ is backed by some of the world's largest institutional shareholders, including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (La Caisse), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Generation Investment Management and Motive Partners.

CONTACT:fnz@teneo.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fnz-announces-strategic-partnership-with-microsoft-to-accelerate-the-transformation-of-the-wealth-management-industry-302514745.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.