Global Home Textile Leader, Trident Group forays into United Kingdom - USD 6.68 Bn market with exclusive Spring Summer Launch

LONDON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Home Textile Leader, Trident Group (Trident Limited) (BSE: 521064) (NSE: TRIDENT), forays into United Kingdom to garner significant share of USD 6.68 Bn market with exclusive, innovative range of Spring Summer Collection now available for customer selection in their experiential showroom at Cheshire, England.

Trident Europe Limited, the European Subsidiary of Trident Group, has announced a strategic expansion across the UK and Europe. This growth is spearheaded by the launch of Trident Threads, a design-driven brand created for the modern, sustainability-conscious global consumer with unveiling of its new premium brand - exclusively tailored for luxury lovers. The brand brings a refined collection of luxurious bed and bath linens that blend timeless craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities.

With a legacy built on quality, innovation, and sustainability, Trident Threads is more than just a brand - it's an invitation to experience comfort, elegance, and mindful living.

The growing consumer demand for sustainable, high-quality, and advanced textile solutions that fit modern lifestyles is driving the UK home textile market. According to Verified Market Research, the UK home textile market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 6.68 Billion over the forecast, subjugating around USD 5.47 Billion valued in 2024; growing at a CAGR of 2.53% from 2026 to 2032.

Furthermore, the shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products is redefining consumer preferences in the home textile market. This is where Trident's whole range of sustainable bed and bath range of linens augurs well to discerning British consumer towards circular textile and soon to be available as private labels across renowned retail chains.

Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Kingsley, CEO Home Textiles International Marketing UK & Europe, said: "Blending Indian manufacturing excellence with European design sensibilities, Trident Threads represents a bold shift from traditional supply to brand-led, innovation-first model. The new product - spanning yarn, bath and bed linen, and eco packing - prioritises performance, aesthetic value, and low-impact production aligned with circularity principles. This expansion leverages the evolving UK-India Free Trade Agreement, which enhances bilateral market access and underpins Trident's commitment to ethical, efficient trade. We look forward to building a meaningful association that strengthens industry connections and sparks new possibilities."

Innovative processes and products like Air Rich, Tri-fit, and Eco Twist significantly improved the functionality of our products, making them convenient for everyday use. Additionally, advancements in textile blends enhanced lint behavior, ensuring our products remain plush and durable over time.

Trident's UK collection includes a curated range of bedsheets, towels, robes, and accessories, all designed with thoughtful detailing and a keen eye for aesthetics. Sustainability and innovation remain at the heart of the brand - with eco-conscious materials and processes that respect both planet and people.

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, a global listed (in BSE) business conglomerate. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen), Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemical manufacturer with its global capacity state-of-the art manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, India.

