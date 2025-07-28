Shanghai Maison Enterprise Management Limited Company: Maison's Digital Full-Cycle Asset Management System: Meeting the Residential Needs of 10,000 Global Elites

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Founded in 2011, Maison started from the historical and cultural area of the former French Concession in Shanghai. After 14 years of development, it has completed its layout in the core areas of Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, designed and managed more than 3,000 housing units, with an asset management scale of over 50 billion yuan, firmly ranking among the top in China's high-end rental market. Among its over 10,000 high-net-worth clients, 53.6% are executives of Fortune Global 500 companies, 17% are foreigners, and it serves clients from more than 40 countries, forming a global client matrix covering diplomats, artists and financial elites.

In recent years, with the acceleration of China's urban internationalization process, the demand of high-net-worth groups for high-quality rental life has been rising continuously. China's first-tier cities are becoming the preferred residential destinations for global elites, and their demand for living spaces that "combine artistic sense and functionality" is particularly prominent. At the same time, owners' demands for professional management, preservation and appreciation of core assets are also increasingly strong.

However, the high-end rental sector has long been plagued by pain points such as "homogenization in housing renovation", "difficulty in adapting cross-cultural services", and "unstable asset returns". In the traditional rental model, owners often face problems such as high vacancy risks and high management costs, while high-end tenants struggle to find living spaces that meet their personalized aesthetic needs.

"The professional real estate asset management industry has quietly expanded from serving mainly institutions such as real estate funds to high-end individual owners," said Chen Kan, co-founder and CEO of Maison. Relying on seven professional service teams, namely designers, engineers, owner service butlers, customer service butlers, cleaning services, maintenance services, and cloud service butlers, Maison not only provides high-quality rental living experiences for global elites but also offers efficient and value-added full-cycle asset management solutions for private high-net-worth owners.

Since the merger of Maison and Ziroom, leveraging Ziroom's robust digital middle-end capabilities, Maison has achieved full-process online services. Through the Maison zone on the Ziroom APP and WeChat mini-program, owners can check the progress of housing renovation, rental income, and tenant profiles in real-time, realizing full-process transparency from entrustment to profit sharing; tenants can complete "one-click check-in" through VR house viewing, online signing, and 7×24-hour cloud butler service. Moreover, through mainstream social media platforms at home and abroad, this system attracts tens of thousands of precise customer traffic on a daily basis, increasing the efficiency of housing rental by 40% compared with the industry average.

In the view of Chen Kan, CEO of Maison, the ultimate value of individual-owned fixed assets such as real estate lies in "making real estate an asset that can ride through cycles". Maison does not pursue explosive growth in the number of housing units, but focuses on the "life cycle management" of each house. The "value-added rental" model is the core of Maison's asset management. With the innovative mechanism of "no price difference, no vacancy period, guaranteed income, and annual profit sharing", this model has completely changed the predicament of owners in traditional rentals, such as "unstable income and time-consuming management". Owners do not need to bear the risk of vacancy, and can obtain guaranteed annual income and a share of the excess; tenants enjoy high-quality and high-end services; the platform realizes asset appreciation through professional operations, forming a win-win situation for all three parties.

In terms of space creation, Maison continues the design philosophies of David Chipperfield and Carlo Scarpa, renovating housing units in Nordic minimalist and Italian minimalist styles, making each residence a "livable collection" that combines functionality with artistic appeal. This "artistic renovation" not only enhances the living experience but also directly translates into asset value. Residences renovated and managed by Maison can achieve a rental premium of 30% to 100% in the rental market, with an annualized return rate of 20% on 5-year renovation investments. For example, a 257-square-meter luxury apartment in Shanghai Yanlord Garden, after a 1.2 million yuan artistic renovation, achieved a long-term rental return of over 3.2 million yuan over 5 years.

Industry insiders believe that against the backdrop of increasingly refined and international high-end residential demand, Maison, leveraging Ziroom's platform strength, the strategic vision of Chen Kan's team, and the innovative power of the "value-added rental" model, has not only provided a new paradigm for asset management in the industry but also promoted the upgrading of China's high-end rental market towards "professionalization and valuation". Its experience holds significant reference value for the development of the industry.

