Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Tempiute Update - Historical Schofield Mine Acquired

Tempiute Update - Historical Schofield Mine Acquired

New Ground, Including Schofield Mine, Acquired, Extending Mineralised Strike Length at Tempiute to ~3km

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a recent United States Department of Defense ("DoD") award recipient and mineral exploration development company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce the further expansion of the Tempiute tungsten project ("Tempiute" or the "Project"). Tempiute, formerly known as the Emerson Tungsten Mine, is located in south-central Nevada less than 250 miles (402 km) southeast of the Company's Pilot Mountain tungsten project.

As part of its ongoing systematic evaluation of Tempiute-historically one of the top tungsten-producing mines in the United States-Guardian Metal identified multiple zones of exposed tungsten mineralisation adjacent to the Company's existing Tempiute land holding.

Guardian Metal has now completed the acquisition of these mineralised zones via a direct purchase agreement covering 18 Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") unpatented Lode Mining Claims, one BLM Placer Claim, and three BLM Mill Site Claims. Notably, the lode claims cover the historical Schofield open-pit mine. As a result, the Company has significantly strengthened its 100%-owned and optioned property portfolio within this exciting district.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"The acquisition of these sub surface rights is another very positive step towards unlocking the full potential of the Tempiute district. The newly purchased claims provide royalty free ownership of the historical open-pit Schofield mine and further expand the overall footprint of the Tempiute Project.

"Building on last week's significant progress, we are now well-positioned to rapidly expand operations at Tempiute. With this key ground now secured, investors can look forward to a steady stream of news in the months ahead as multiple geophysical surveys commence and the Company launches its inaugural diamond drilling campaign at Tempiute.

"Guardian Metal will be pushing this exciting project forward in parallel with Pilot Mountain, towards our ultimate goal of providing the United States with a domestically mined source of tungsten."

HIGHLIGHTS

18 additional BLM Lode Mining Claimsacquired adjacent to Guardian Metal's existing claim holdings, further expanding the Tempiute Project footprint.

There is potential to define near-surface resourcesat the historical Schofield Mine, where only small-scale mining occurred in the past. Further mineralisation beneath the mine was confirmed by Union Carbide Corporation in the late 1970s.

New ground covers additional mineralised exposure around the North Stock(Figure 1) where recent exploration discoveries indicate that the eastern edge of the North Stock contains high grade tungsten-bearing skarn mineralisation (Table 1).1

Sampling on the newly acquired claimsis now underway with results to be released in the coming weeks.

Direct purchase agreementsigned includes 100% ownership of all the claims which are now directly held by Guardian Metal's wholly-owned US subsidiary with no royalties (Table 1). The total purchase price for the claims was US $40,000.

With the recently received United States DoDUS $6.2M award for Pilot Mountain and the completed US $21M equity raise, operations across the business, at both Pilot Mountain and Tempiute, will expand significantly with the robust exploration and drilling programme at Tempiute to commence soon.

ADDITIONAL SUBSURFACE RIGHTS ACQUIRED

Guardian Metal has completed a purchase agreement to acquire 18 unpatented BLM Lode Mining Claims, three Mill Site Claims and one Placer Mining Claim located adjacent and near to Tempiute (Table 1). This acquisition further expands Guardian Metal's footprint at the Project, whilst adding additional exploration targets and strategic land for drilling down-dip extensions of surface-exposed tungsten-bearing skarn mineralisation.

Table 1: US Bureau of Land Management Lode, Placer and Mill Site Claims Acquired.

Claim Name BLM Claim Type TEMPIUTE NO. ONE Mill Site MILL SITE TEMPIUTE NO. TWO Mill Site MILL SITE TEMPIUTE NO. THREE Mill Site MILL SITE TMP 1 PLACER CLAIM TM NO. 7 LODE MINING CLAIM TM NO. 8 LODE MINING CLAIM TM NO. 9 LODE MINING CLAIM TM NO. 10 LODE MINING CLAIM TM NO. 11 LODE MINING CLAIM TM NO. 12 LODE MINING CLAIM TM NO. 13 LODE MINING CLAIM NEVADA NO. 1 LODE MINING CLAIM NEVADA NO. 2 LODE MINING CLAIM NEVADA NO. 3 LODE MINING CLAIM NEVADA NO. 4 LODE MINING CLAIM TM #15 LODE MINING CLAIM TM #16 LODE MINING CLAIM TM #17 LODE MINING CLAIM TM #18 LODE MINING CLAIM TM #19 LODE MINING CLAIM TM #20 LODE MINING CLAIM TM #21 LODE MINING CLAIM

NEXT STEPS

The Company is finalising plans for an extensive geological mapping programme over the North Stock focusing on contacts with the calcareous host rocks which are often metasomatically mineralised to create tungsten-bearing skarns. A further campaign will be focused around the newly acquired ground at the South Thumb Skarn area (Figure 1). Both campaigns will include significant geochemical sampling which is now underway.

Additionally, multiple geophysical programmes will commence shortly, which include a high-resolution drone magnetics survey, as well as a high-resolution induced polarisation ("IP") survey that will contain multiple cross-sections over fertile intrusive and projected tungsten skarn-zones. A drill rig has been secured and preparations for the upcoming drilling campaign are well underway with further updates expected in due course.

MEDIA

Figure 1: Tempiute Overview Map

Figure 2: Contact of the Mineralised Tungsten-Skarn (Brown) and the unmineralised Marble (Grey) at the historical Schofield Mine area.

References:

1: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/GMET/tempiute-mine-project-significant-assay-results/17109219

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visitwww.Guardianmetalresources.comor contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 Shard Capital Partners LLP Lead Broker Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

