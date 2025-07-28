Solar modules are getting bigger, thinner, and more powerful. But from Texas to Thailand, the same problem is appearing: broken glass. Not from hail or mishandling, but from cracks that spider from frame edges, splinter near clamps, and web across modules. In cases seen by Jörg Althaus, director of engineering and quality assurance at Clean Energy Associates (CEA), it starts with a few panels - then dozens, hundreds, even thousands. From pv magazine 6/25 Clean Energy Associates has investigated glass breakages at utility-scale solar sites across three continents. It has found that there isn't ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...