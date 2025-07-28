Anzeige
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
28.07.2025 11:42 Uhr
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC): DIFC's H1 2025 results fuel Dubai's economic vision (D33) and demonstrate global leadership in financial services and innovation

DUBAI, UAE, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), announced its best-ever performance for the first half of a year, reinforcing its contribution in driving the future of finance and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

HE Essa Kazim Governor of DIFC

DIFC saw a record 1,081 new active registered companies join the Centre during the first six months of 2025 bringing the total number of active registered companies to 7,700. 47,901 professionals now work in DIFC.

Total Financial services authorisations grew 28 per cent year-on-year - 78 in H1 2025 compared to 61 in H1 2024.

DIFC's banking and capital markets cluster consists of 289 companies, up from 247 a year ago. The number of firms in the wealth and asset management sector increased to 440, up from 370 in H1 2024, growing 19 per cent year-on-year, with 85 hedge funds, including 69 billion-dollar funds. Over 10,000 funds are being managed or marketed from DIFC.

Additionally, 1,035 entities associated with family businesses now operate from the Centre, up from 600 a year ago. The number of foundations in DIFC have accelerated to 842, up from 548 in H1 2024.

135 insurance-related firms operate from DIFC. Gross Written Premiums advanced to USD 3.5bn for 2024, compared to USD 2.6bn a year earlier.

The number of FinTech and Innovation companies reached 1,388, up from 1,081 in H1 2024 a surge of 28 per cent.

Total active non-financial entities increased to 6,335, up from 4,935 a year earlier.

H.E. Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC said: "DIFC remains the driving force behind Dubai's economic growth, as a key enabler of the financial services sector's expansion and diversification. Our consistent performance across all sectors and rising global standing strengthen our commitment to supporting innovation, attracting global capital, and reinforcing Dubai's status as one of the world's most competitive and diversified economies."

Dubai is one of eight cities globally to possess 'broad and deep' capabilities across all parts of the finance industry in the Global Financial Centres Index, alongside London, New York, and Paris.

Over 1.6mn sq. ft. of commercial space is currently under development and construction being accelerated to meet demand. The new space will be ready for occupancy starting from Q1 2026.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739096/HE_Essa_Kazim_Governor_of_DIFC.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739097/DIFC.jpg

DIFC

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/difcs-h1-2025-results-fuel-dubais-economic-vision-d33-and-demonstrate-global-leadership-in-financial-services-and-innovation-302514800.html

