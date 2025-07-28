Fort Worth, TX, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Audiense launches MCP Connectors: Bringing Audience Intelligence into your AI Workflow

Fort Worth, TX - July 28, 2025- Audiense, the leading audience intelligence platform, today unveiled its MCP (Model Context Protocol) connectors - seamless integrations that bring audience insights directly into AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT.

This marks a major leap forward in how marketing, research, and strategy teams work with audience insights - making them accessible, actionable, and customizable, without a single line of code.



Bringing Audience Intelligence into the AI Ecosystem



The new MCP connectors act as real-time bridges between all Audiense consumer intelligence products (including Insights, SOPRISM, Demand, and Tweet Binder) and today's leading generative AI platforms. Instead of pulling data manually or scanning through insights, users can interact with audience data directly within the AI tools they're already using and generate outputs like:

Persona summaries

Segment comparisons

Full-funnel campaign strategies

Content calendars

White space opportunities

Creative concepts and briefs

All using simple prompts, bringing audience intelligence into their everyday workflows, instantly and intuitively.

"AI isn't just a productivity hack; it's becoming the new interface for how brands engage with their audiences. With MCP, we're embedding Audiense insights directly into that workflow, empowering users to interact with their audience segments in real-time, uncover deeper understanding, and shape strategy without friction. It's not just about working faster, it's about building smarter, more dynamic conversations with the people that matter most." - Jim Swift, CEO of Audiense



Built For How You Work



Whether you're shaping strategy or executing creative, Audiense's MCP connectors are designed to support the way modern teams operate, helping them move faster, think deeper, and create better.

For Marketers: Build campaign strategies, messaging frameworks, and creative briefs on the fly.

For Analysts: Compare audience segments, spot trends, and test hypotheses without touching code.

For Strategists: Uncover white space, surface opportunities, and turn audience insight into competitive advantage.

For Content & Creative Teams: Generate content calendars, brainstorm ideas, and adapt tone of voice to each persona.

"This isn't just about saving time. It's about possibility. Whether you're writing a brief, testing a hypothesis, or developing an agent, MCP connectors give you a faster, more flexible way to turn insight into action." - Javier Burón, Product Strategist at Audiense



Rethinking How You Work with Insights



MCP connectors are designed for speed, flexibility, and real-world applications - redefining how teams interact with insights and deliver outcomes.

What sets MCP apart:

Fully customizable: Ask any question, your way

Platform-neutral: Pull insights from across Audiense products

No-code: Built for everyone, not just technical teams

Outcome-driven: Get briefs, slides, summaries and strategies, not just data

Secure by design: Authenticate through your existing credentials and navigate data just as you would, safely and seamlessly

This launch reaffirms Audiense's commitment to innovation and to building the future of audience intelligence alongside the evolution of AI.

To learn more about the MCP connectors, read our latest blog or request a demo .

About Audiense

Audiense is an AI-powered suite of solutions that helps brands transform complex customer data into meaningful insights and measurable outcomes. Backed by PSG Equity, Audiense combines capabilities from location intelligence, ecommerce analytics, and real-time audience insights to deliver a holistic view of customer behavior, motivation, and intent.

Built for strategy, marketing, and growth teams, Audiense empowers brands to engage the right people online and in person, and to personalize every interaction with clarity and precision.

Media Contact:

Saman Bhatti

VP, Growth

saman@audiense.com

