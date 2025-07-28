neurocare group: Neurocare Expands Clinic Network in the Netherlands With Acquisition of Perinatal Mental Health Specialists, MeJa Psychologie

This acquisition expands neurocare's clinic network to 11 locations in the Netherlands and marks a key step into care focused on pregnancy, early parenthood, and family wellbeing.

NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS, MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of MeJa Psychologie, a respected psychological care provider in the Netherlands specializing in perinatal mental health. This acquisition expands the Netherlands clinic network to 11 locations and marks a key step into care focused on pregnancy, early parenthood, and family well-being.

With this addition, neurocare strengthens its presence in the region-adding sites in Drachten, Assen, and a second location in Groningen-complementing existing neurocare clinics in Amsterdam, The Hague, Nijmegen, Groningen, Hengelo, Eindhoven, Arnhem, and Sittard.

MeJa Psychologie is known for its expertise in treating psychological challenges related to pregnancy, early parenthood, fertility, grief, and relationship issues. It also offers fast access to care - crucial for those navigating the emotional demands of this life stage. Its integrated model, supporting mothers, infants, and families, provides a holistic approach rarely seen in conventional mental health settings.

neurocare's clinical research team, experienced in non-invasive, medication-free therapies like TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation), will collaborate with MeJa and expand its services to meet the growing demand for safe, fast-acting, evidence-based mental health solutions during and after pregnancy.

"We are very pleased with this partnership because neurocare gives us the opportunity to expand our expertise nationwide," said Kim Ellen-Jager, Clinical Psychologist at MeJa. "This allows even more expectant mothers, young mothers, and families to benefit from our care."

"While our mission and vision remain unchanged, we are eager to explore what non-invasive neuromodulation techniques can offer pregnant and young mothers with treatment-resistant depression," adds Mirjam Meek, Clinical Psychologist at MeJa. "Together with neurocare, we aim to investigate this so that we may offer the technique as an evidence-based treatment in the future."

This acquisition reflects neurocare's mission to expand access to safe, personalized, and science-driven mental health care - especially where it's needed most.

"MeJa brings respected expertise in perinatal mental health, and we're proud to welcome them into our network," said Frank Markus, Managing Director of neurocare Netherlands. "Their thoughtful, family-centered approach aligns closely with our commitment to innovation and evidence-based care. This partnership helps us extend our most impactful services to parents facing the emotional challenges of pregnancy and early parenthood."

About Meja Psychology

MeJa offers a personal and equal approach, short waiting times, and a broad range of evidence-based treatments, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), schema therapy, EMDR, ACT, systemic therapy, and mindfulness. The clinic also provides group programs where peer support plays an important role.

Care is focused on strengthening parents and their young children, with particular attention to secure attachment and the prevention of psychological problems early in life. MeJa follows national guidelines, incorporates e-health interventions when possible, and operates a digital outpatient clinic.

About neurocare group AG

neurocare group AG has developed a best-practice mental health platform, empowering clinicians to offer their patients personalized therapy with more sustainable clinical outcomes. These therapy plans integrate innovative methods and tools, such as psychotherapy, neuromodulation and sleep hygiene, as well as medication. Following a detailed assessment of the patient's condition, neurocare supports clinicians in developing personalized therapy plans that improve self-regulation, resilience and social skills, while being cost-effective for the healthcare system.

The key technology elements of neurocare's platform are developed in-house, including leading TMS and EEG devices, a cloud-based software platform, as well as an online academy to give professionals the tools and neuroscientific understanding to properly apply these approaches in clinical practice.

neurocare's platform is currently applied throughout the Company's own clinics across the US, the UK, the Netherlands and Australia, as well as in a growing number of third-party clinics.

