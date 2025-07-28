Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.07.2025 12:06 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Embolx Launches Sniper G3: Revolutionizing Embolization with Enhanced Efficiency, Ease of Use, and Extended Shelf Life

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embolx, a leader in advanced microcatheters for targeted embolization procedures, today announced the release of its next-generation Sniper G3 Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter. This third iteration of the innovative device delivers significant enhancements, including an extended shelf life, improved ease of use, and streamlined preparation, directly addressing critical feedback from physician users.

Sniper G3 Logo

The highly anticipated Sniper G3 features a 24-month shelf life, doubling the longevity of its predecessor. This improvement offers greater inventory flexibility for hospitals and clinics. Designed with direct input from interventional radiologists, Sniper G3 also features improved trackability and a simplified preparation process, significantly reducing pre-procedure setup time. The new prep method eliminates several steps, cutting preparation time down to less than a minute, a crucial gain in fast-paced clinical environments. This focus on user feedback underscores Embolx's commitment to developing intuitive, high-performance tools that enhance clinical workflow.

"Sniper G3 truly exemplifies our dedication to innovation driven by physician needs," said Michael Allen, President and CEO of Embolx. "We listened intently to our users and engineered a device that not only extends product longevity and improves performance, but also significantly enhances the ease of use, which translates directly to more efficient procedures. We are incredibly proud of Sniper G3 and its potential to set a new standard in embolization therapy."

The Sniper G3 Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter represents a significant leap forward in Embolx's commitment to physician-centric innovation. It is available in all standard lengths and is ready for worldwide distribution.

About Embolx
Embolx has pioneered advanced pressure-mediated delivery of therapeutics directly into cancerous tumors, prostates, and other anatomical structures and is dedicated to transforming healthcare through the development of innovative technologies.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Haley McGregor
Global Marketing and Sales Operations Manager
hmcgregor@embolx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738641/Sniper_g3_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/embolx-launches-sniper-g3-revolutionizing-embolization-with-enhanced-efficiency-ease-of-use-and-extended-shelf-life-302514310.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.