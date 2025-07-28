Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market worth $81.24 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market by Material (Active Anode Materials and Anode Binders), Battery Product (Cell and Battery Pack), End-use (Automotive and Non-automotive), Production Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", global lithium-ion battery anode market is projected to grow from USD 19.06 billion in 2025 to USD 81.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period.

The lithium-ion battery anode market is experiencing significant growth due to two main trends. First, the electric vehicle (EV) revolution is driving a substantial demand for lithium-ion batteries, with anodes being a critical component. Second, industrial applications are increasingly adopting lithium-ion batteries for their efficiency and clean energy benefits. Additionally, strategic initiatives by industry leaders, including collaborations and manufacturing expansions worldwide, are further accelerating this growth. Together, these factors create a promising outlook for the future of the lithium-ion battery anode market.

The automotive segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery anode market in terms of value during the forecast period.

The automotive segment is expected to hold the largest share of the lithium-ion battery anode market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), e-bikes, and automated guided vehicles (AGVs), all of which rely heavily on lithium-ion batteries. As competition in the EV market heats up, manufacturers are constantly striving for better battery performance. This focus on operational excellence translates to a growing demand for lithium-ion batteries and, consequently, their core component, the anode. The rising adoption of EVs and other battery-powered transportation solutions is propelling the lithium-ion battery anode market forward.

By material, the silicon segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

Based on material, the silicon segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period, owing to its significantly higher energy storage capacity compared to traditional graphite. As demand for long-lasting and higher-performance batteries grows, particularly in electric vehicles and advanced electronics, silicon is emerging as a key solution. Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on overcoming challenges such as volume expansion and cycle degradation. Innovations like silicon composites and nanostructured designs are improving the durability and efficiency of silicon anodes. Moreover, growing investments from battery manufacturers in commercializing silicon-based technologies are accelerating market adoption.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period in terms of volume, driven by its dominant position in battery manufacturing and robust demand from various end-use industries. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea lead the region with strong production capacities, advanced technologies, and integrated supply chains. The rapid growth of electric vehicles, supported by government incentives and environmental policies, is significantly boosting anode material consumption. Additionally, the rising use of energy storage systems and consumer electronics further fuels demand across the region. The region's access to critical raw materials and lower manufacturing costs also strengthens its market position.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology (China), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), POSCO FUTURE M (South Korea), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), and SGL Carbon (Germany).

