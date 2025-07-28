Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2025 13:02 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2025 Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award Winners

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Toronto Central region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award Winners.

TORONTO CENTRAL AWARD RECIPIENTS

Abrams Towing
Towing Services
www.abrams.ca

Acme Lock & Key
Locksmith
www.KeysCut.ca

Affordable Burials & Cremations
Funeral Services
www.affordableburialsandcremations.ca

AMB Driving School
Driving Schools
www.ambdriving.com

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools North York
Swimming Lessons
www.aqua-tots.com/north-york

AutoLoans.ca
Automotive Financing & Leasing
www.AutoLoans.ca

BeHot Yoga Toronto
Yoga Studio
www.behotyogatoronto.com

Bochner Eye Institute
Ophthalmology
www.bochner.com

Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping
Landscape Contractors
www.cloverhillgardening.com

Condor Security Inc.
Security Guard Services
www.condorsecurity.ca

Del Grande Homes
Swimming Pool Contractors Dealers Designers
www.delgrandehomes.com

Drain King Plumbers Toronto
Drainage & Sewer Services
www.drainkingplumbers.ca

E.W. Smith Roofing
Roofing
www.ewsmithroofing.com

Elite Martial Arts
Martial Arts
www.emakravmaga.ca

Excelsior Integrative Massage Therapy and Wellness
Massage Therapy
www.excelsiorintegrative.com

Eyes On Sheppard Clinic
Opticians / Optometrists
www.eyesonsheppard.com

FCP Dermatology
Dermatologist
www.fcpdermatology.com

Fingerprinter
Identification Services & Digital Fingerprinting
www.thefingerprinter.com

Friendly Truck Driving School
Driving Schools - Truck
www.friendlydrive.com

Gala Travel
Travel Agencies
www.galatravels.com

Gardenzilla Lawn & Garden
Sod Supply and Services
www.gardenzilla.ca

Genesis Land Surveying Inc.
Surveyor Services
www.genesislandsurvey.com

Heart Payroll
Payroll Services
www.heartpayroll.com

Heaven Can Wait First Aid
Health & Safety Training
www.heavencanwait.biz

Hinton Access Solutions
Scaffolding
www.hintonscaffold.com

Hometurf Lawn Care
Lawn Maintenance
www.hometurf.ca

HouseMaster Home Inspections Serving Toronto
Home Inspection
www.housemastertoronto.com

Imperium Barbershop
Barber
www.imperiumbarber.com

Kings Gate Luxury Homes
Home Builders
www.kingsgateluxuryhomes.com

KVM Limousine Services
Limousine Services
www.kvmlimo.com

Leaside Orthodontic Centre
Orthodontists
www.leasideorthodonticcentre.ca

Master Mechanic
Automobile Repair
www.mastermechanic.ca

Maydone Appliance Repair
Residential and Commercial Appliance Repair
www.maydone.com

Notarizers
Notary Public
www.notarizers.ca

Odd Job Handyman Services
Handyman Services
www.oddjob.ca

Ontario Business Central Inc
Business Registration Services in Canada
www.ontariobusinesscentral.ca

Pestend Pest Control
Pest Control
www.pestend.ca

Polaron Solartech Corp
Solar Energy Systems
www.polaronsolar.com

Priority Plumbing
Plumbing Contractor
www.priorityplumbing.ca

Pure Rejuvenation Anti Aging & Laser Clinic
Cosmetic Procedures
www.purerejuvenation.ca

Real Estate Lawyer Toronto - LD Law LLP
Lawyer - Real Estate Law
www.ldlaw.ca

Riders Plus Insurance
Insurance - Home and Auto
www.ridersplus.com

Rosedale Wellness Centre
Chiropractors
www.rosedalewellness.com

Royal Lepage Terrequity Realty
Real Estate Residential
www.terrequity.com

Safetech Alarm Systems
Alarm Systems
www.safetechalarms.com

Scottify Productions
DJ Services
www.scottify.ca

Singers Edge & Toronto Arts Academy
School - Music
www.singersedge.com

StyleBite Staging
Home Staging Services
www.stylebitestaging.com

Sure Hair Transplants
Hair Restoration
www.surehair.com

Teachers On Call
Tutoring
www.teachersoncall.ca

Tesla Electric
Electrical Contractor
www.teslaelectric.ca

The Parking Lot Guys Inc.
Paving Contractor
www.theparkinglotguys.ca

Tony & Sons Cranes
Cranes
www.tonyandsonscranes.com

Toronto Comfort Zone
Fireplace Sales & Service
www.torontocomfortzone.com

Undo It
MacBook Repair / Computer Services
www.undoit.ca

Walkrite Foot Clinic
Podiatrists / Foot Clinic
www.walkritefootclinic.com

Woodfield Canada Inc - Toronto
Work Vehicle Equipment
www.woodfieldcanada.ca

WOW 1 DAY PAINTING
Painting Contractor
www.wow1day.com

WRAPS IN 6IX
Automobile Wrapping
www.wrapsin6ix.ca

Learn more about 2025 Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-toronto-central-consumer-choice-award-winner-1053172

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.