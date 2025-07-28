Announcing the 2025 Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award Winners

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Toronto Central region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award Winners.

TORONTO CENTRAL AWARD RECIPIENTS

Abrams Towing

Towing Services

www.abrams.ca Acme Lock & Key

Locksmith

www.KeysCut.ca Affordable Burials & Cremations

Funeral Services

www.affordableburialsandcremations.ca AMB Driving School

Driving Schools

www.ambdriving.com Aqua-Tots Swim Schools North York

Swimming Lessons

www.aqua-tots.com/north-york AutoLoans.ca

Automotive Financing & Leasing

www.AutoLoans.ca BeHot Yoga Toronto

Yoga Studio

www.behotyogatoronto.com Bochner Eye Institute

Ophthalmology

www.bochner.com Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping

Landscape Contractors

www.cloverhillgardening.com Condor Security Inc.

Security Guard Services

www.condorsecurity.ca Del Grande Homes

Swimming Pool Contractors Dealers Designers

www.delgrandehomes.com Drain King Plumbers Toronto

Drainage & Sewer Services

www.drainkingplumbers.ca E.W. Smith Roofing

Roofing

www.ewsmithroofing.com Elite Martial Arts

Martial Arts

www.emakravmaga.ca Excelsior Integrative Massage Therapy and Wellness

Massage Therapy

www.excelsiorintegrative.com Eyes On Sheppard Clinic

Opticians / Optometrists

www.eyesonsheppard.com FCP Dermatology

Dermatologist

www.fcpdermatology.com Fingerprinter

Identification Services & Digital Fingerprinting

www.thefingerprinter.com Friendly Truck Driving School

Driving Schools - Truck

www.friendlydrive.com Gala Travel

Travel Agencies

www.galatravels.com Gardenzilla Lawn & Garden

Sod Supply and Services

www.gardenzilla.ca Genesis Land Surveying Inc.

Surveyor Services

www.genesislandsurvey.com Heart Payroll

Payroll Services

www.heartpayroll.com Heaven Can Wait First Aid

Health & Safety Training

www.heavencanwait.biz Hinton Access Solutions

Scaffolding

www.hintonscaffold.com Hometurf Lawn Care

Lawn Maintenance

www.hometurf.ca HouseMaster Home Inspections Serving Toronto

Home Inspection

www.housemastertoronto.com Imperium Barbershop

Barber

www.imperiumbarber.com Kings Gate Luxury Homes

Home Builders

www.kingsgateluxuryhomes.com KVM Limousine Services

Limousine Services

www.kvmlimo.com Leaside Orthodontic Centre

Orthodontists

www.leasideorthodonticcentre.ca Master Mechanic

Automobile Repair

www.mastermechanic.ca Maydone Appliance Repair

Residential and Commercial Appliance Repair

www.maydone.com Notarizers

Notary Public

www.notarizers.ca Odd Job Handyman Services

Handyman Services

www.oddjob.ca Ontario Business Central Inc

Business Registration Services in Canada

www.ontariobusinesscentral.ca Pestend Pest Control

Pest Control

www.pestend.ca Polaron Solartech Corp

Solar Energy Systems

www.polaronsolar.com Priority Plumbing

Plumbing Contractor

www.priorityplumbing.ca Pure Rejuvenation Anti Aging & Laser Clinic

Cosmetic Procedures

www.purerejuvenation.ca Real Estate Lawyer Toronto - LD Law LLP

Lawyer - Real Estate Law

www.ldlaw.ca Riders Plus Insurance

Insurance - Home and Auto

www.ridersplus.com Rosedale Wellness Centre

Chiropractors

www.rosedalewellness.com Royal Lepage Terrequity Realty

Real Estate Residential

www.terrequity.com Safetech Alarm Systems

Alarm Systems

www.safetechalarms.com Scottify Productions

DJ Services

www.scottify.ca Singers Edge & Toronto Arts Academy

School - Music

www.singersedge.com StyleBite Staging

Home Staging Services

www.stylebitestaging.com Sure Hair Transplants

Hair Restoration

www.surehair.com Teachers On Call

Tutoring

www.teachersoncall.ca Tesla Electric

Electrical Contractor

www.teslaelectric.ca The Parking Lot Guys Inc.

Paving Contractor

www.theparkinglotguys.ca Tony & Sons Cranes

Cranes

www.tonyandsonscranes.com Toronto Comfort Zone

Fireplace Sales & Service

www.torontocomfortzone.com Undo It

MacBook Repair / Computer Services

www.undoit.ca Walkrite Foot Clinic

Podiatrists / Foot Clinic

www.walkritefootclinic.com Woodfield Canada Inc - Toronto

Work Vehicle Equipment

www.woodfieldcanada.ca WOW 1 DAY PAINTING

Painting Contractor

www.wow1day.com WRAPS IN 6IX

Automobile Wrapping

www.wrapsin6ix.ca

Learn more about 2025 Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

