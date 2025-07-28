Announcing the 2025 Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award Winners

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Toronto Central region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award Winners.
TORONTO CENTRAL AWARD RECIPIENTS
Abrams Towing
Acme Lock & Key
Affordable Burials & Cremations
AMB Driving School
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools North York
AutoLoans.ca
BeHot Yoga Toronto
Bochner Eye Institute
Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping
Condor Security Inc.
Del Grande Homes
Drain King Plumbers Toronto
E.W. Smith Roofing
Elite Martial Arts
Excelsior Integrative Massage Therapy and Wellness
Eyes On Sheppard Clinic
FCP Dermatology
Fingerprinter
Friendly Truck Driving School
Gala Travel
Gardenzilla Lawn & Garden
Genesis Land Surveying Inc.
Heart Payroll
Heaven Can Wait First Aid
Hinton Access Solutions
Hometurf Lawn Care
HouseMaster Home Inspections Serving Toronto
Imperium Barbershop
Kings Gate Luxury Homes
KVM Limousine Services
Leaside Orthodontic Centre
Master Mechanic
Maydone Appliance Repair
Notarizers
Odd Job Handyman Services
Ontario Business Central Inc
Pestend Pest Control
Polaron Solartech Corp
Priority Plumbing
Pure Rejuvenation Anti Aging & Laser Clinic
Real Estate Lawyer Toronto - LD Law LLP
Riders Plus Insurance
Rosedale Wellness Centre
Royal Lepage Terrequity Realty
Safetech Alarm Systems
Scottify Productions
Singers Edge & Toronto Arts Academy
StyleBite Staging
Sure Hair Transplants
Teachers On Call
Tesla Electric
The Parking Lot Guys Inc.
Tony & Sons Cranes
Toronto Comfort Zone
Undo It
Walkrite Foot Clinic
Woodfield Canada Inc - Toronto
WOW 1 DAY PAINTING
WRAPS IN 6IX
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
