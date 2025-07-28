Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Closes $5.88 Million Equity Financing, Including Oversubscribed $5.38 Million Private Placement and $500,000 Crescat Capital Investment

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Invests $1.5 million in Private Placement

Crescat Capital LLC Completes Separate $500,000 Strategic Investment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / KALO GOLD CORP. ("Kalo", "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") announces, further to its news releases on June 26 and July 3, 2025, the completion of a $5.88 million equity financing anchored by investments from Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp") and Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat").

Highlights

Lead order from Silvercorp ($1.5M) and strategic investment by Crescat ($500K)

Oversubscribed: $5.88 million total financing ($5.38M oversubscribed private placement + $500K strategic investment) reflects significant institutional participation.

Exploration funding: Proceeds will support regional target advancement and diamond drilling at high-priority epithermal gold targets with confirmed pathfinder anomalies and alteration signatures.

Insider participation: $120,000 subscribed by directors and officers

Long-term strategic commitment: Participation Rights granted to both Silvercorp and Crescat to maintain pro rata ownership in future financings

Advisory support: Partnerships with 3L Capital (North America) and Greenwood Capital (UK/Europe) provide additional investor outreach.

"We have been disciplined in defining the geological potential of Vatu Aurum through extensive soil sampling and trenching programs that have delivered strong results at Aurum Prime over the last year. With this financing secured, we are ready to advance to the next phase with drilling focused on the most compelling targets that remain untested at depth, while also using the insights gained from our work to date to advance other priority targets, including Coqeloa and Wainikoro," said Terry Tucker, P.Geo., President & CEO of Kalo Gold.

Crescat Capital LLC - Strategic Investment

Further to the news release dated June 26, 2025, the Company has closed its strategic investment from Crescat for $500,000 by issuing 10,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Investment"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.08 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance. The Warrants issued in connection with the Investment do not contain an acceleration clause. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Investment.

Crescat Capital LLC - Strategic Shareholder Agreement and Participation Right

In connection with its continued strategic investment, Crescat and the Company have extended their Strategic Shareholder Agreement and Grant of Participation Right, originally signed in January 2023. Under these agreements, Crescat holds the right to participate in future equity financings on the same terms as other investors, allowing it to maintain its pro rata ownership interest, subject to holding at least 2% of Kalo's outstanding Shares.

Additionally, the Strategic Shareholder Agreement provides for ongoing collaboration between Kalo and Crescat's technical team, including engagement with Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Crescat's Geologic and Technical Advisor. Dr. Hennigh may provide input on exploration strategy and related geological matters, although Kalo retains full operational control. The agreement explicitly limits Crescat's access to material non-public information and includes safeguards to ensure compliance with securities regulations.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. - Participation Right

In connection with its $1.5 million investment, Kalo Gold has entered into a Participation Right Agreement with Silvercorp, under which Silvercorp is entitled to maintain its pro rata ownership in the Company. The agreement provides Silvercorp with the right to participate in future equity offerings (excluding certain exempt issuances) on the same terms offered to other investors, subject to regulatory approval and stock exchange rules. The participation right remains in effect for as long as Silvercorp holds at least 2% of Kalo's outstanding Shares and is transferable to an affiliate.

3L Capital and Greenwood Capital - Strategic Advisory Support

Kalo Gold Corp has formalized advisory relationships with 3L Capital Inc. and Greenwood Capital Partners Limited to support its capital markets and financing capabilities.

3L Capital Inc.

3L Capital Inc., a Toronto - based independent merchant bank, is engaged as financial adviser to provide guidance on capital raising, M&A opportunities, and market positioning. The team includes Mark Souvenir (CEO & Founder), Kim MacIntyre (Director, Equity Capital Markets), and Steven Therrien, P.Geo. (Senior Mining Analyst). 3L has supported the Company's private placement and provides ongoing advice on capital markets strategy, transaction structuring, and investor outreach.

Greenwood Capital Partners Limited

Greenwood Capital Partners Limited, based in London and regulated by the FCA, has been retained as Kalo's Equity Capital Markets Adviser in the UK and Europe. The team includes Nick Orgill (Managing Partner), John Prior (Managing Partner), and Phil Swinfen (Managing Director, Mining Research). Greenwood provides research coverage, investor introductions, and capital markets support, and acted as Introductory Agent for investors.

Together, these firms bring deep technical insight, financing expertise, and investor connectivity to support Kalo's growth objectives and execution of its 2025 exploration program.

Use of Proceeds:

Immediate Drill Program Advancement: The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund its exploration program at the drill-ready Vatu Aurum Project:

Diamond drilling at high-priority epithermal targets on the Namalau Trend and within the Qiriyaga Complex.

Continued geological mapping, trenching, and drilling along the Namalau, Loma, and Buca Trends.

Surface exploration, including soil sampling, trenching, and mapping, at Coqeloa and Wainikoro.

Strategic working capital for operations and market development.

About Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is a Canadian mining company producing silver, lead, and zinc metals from its mines in China. Silvercorp is publicly traded on the TSX (symbol: SVM) and NYSE American (symbol: SVM) and is focused on both organic growth and strategic investments in exploration and development-stage companies with high-grade resource potential.

About Crescat Capital LLC

Crescat Capital is a Denver-based global macro asset management firm that invests using proprietary value-driven models. It has taken activist positions in the precious metals exploration sector, and its Geologic & Technical team is advised by Dr. Quinton Hennigh, an exploration geologist with over 40 years of industry experience.

ABOUT KALO GOLD CORP.

Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO) is a gold exploration company focused on low-sulphidation epithermal systems in Fiji. The Company's 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project spans 367 square kilometres on Vanua Levu, the northern island of Fiji, within a regionally significant back-arc basin that hosts preserved volcanic and hydrothermal features.

Exploration is centered on the Aurum Epithermal Field and the adjacent Qiriyaga Complex, where multiple structurally controlled gold targets have been identified. Trenching, geochemical sampling, and previous drilling have outlined high-level epithermal textures, pathfinder element anomalies, and alteration patterns consistent with vertically intact gold systems. Kalo is advancing a systematic exploration program including trenching, mapping, and drilling to evaluate the scale and depth potential of these mineralized trends.

Kalo's technical programs are executed in partnership with SGDS Hive, a leading geological services firm with extensive epithermal gold experience. The Company benefits from technical and capital markets support, including Crescat Capital, strategic advisory from Greenwood Capital Partners (UK/Europe) and 3L Capital Inc. (North America), and operational insights from strategic shareholder Silvercorp Metals.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo

President and Chief Executive Officer

and

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For more information contact, please write to info@kalogoldcorp.com

