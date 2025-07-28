Romania is on track for record solar deployment in 2025, driven by subsidies for residential and commercial and industrial systems and a more favorable framework for utility-scale development. Romania added 900 MW to 1 GW of solar over the first six months of 2025, according to figures from the Romania Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA). Irene Mihai, RPIA policy officer, told pv magazine that the figure consists of 400 MW to 450 MW of residential and C&I installations and 500 MW to 550 MW of utility-scale projects. This year's additions to date put Romania's total installed capacity at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...