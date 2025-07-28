Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd. ("Horizon Quantum"), a developer of advanced software development tools for quantum computers, and QuEra Computing, the leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced that Horizon Quantum has joined the QuEra Quantum Alliance.

Horizon Quantum is building software tools that seek to make the programming of quantum computers as straightforward as programming conventional systems. Through the alliance with QuEra Computing, Horizon Quantum expects to integrate its software development tools with QuEra's technologies to enable its users to code, compile, and deploy quantum applications on leading neutral-atom quantum computers.

The QuEra Quantum Alliance brings together a global community of quantum hardware, software, and service providers to foster collaboration and widespread adoption of neutral-atom quantum computing. Both companies believe that the addition of Horizon Quantum will further enhance the Alliance's software capabilities, empowering organizations to accelerate the adoption and deployment of quantum computing.

Since launching the QuEra Quantum Alliance last year, membership has grown to over 25 organizations across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East-including quantum software pioneers, major HPC centers, and global IT service providers. Alliance partners are engaged in joint market development initiatives and customer-facing projects, accelerating the adoption of neutral-atom quantum computing.

"QuEra is at the forefront of advancing neutral atom quantum computing, a technology that is rapidly emerging as a promising path to scalable quantum computing," said Dr Joe Fitzsimons, CEO of Horizon Quantum. "We are delighted to collaborate with QuEra to provide developers with the tools they need to harness this architecture effectively."

"We are excited to welcome Horizon Quantum to the QuEra Quantum Alliance," said Yuval Boger, Chief Commercial Officer at QuEra Computing. "We believe that their deep expertise in quantum software, especially automated algorithm synthesis and quantum compilation, will play a pivotal role in expanding the practical utility of our neutral-atom quantum systems."

About QuEra Quantum Alliance

The QuEra Quantum Alliance provides members with access to technical expertise, go-to-market resources, and joint development opportunities to maximize the potential of quantum computing.

To learn more about the QuEra Quantum Alliance, visit www.quera.com/partners

About QuEra Computing

QuEra Computing is the leader in developing and productizing quantum computers using neutral atoms, widely recognized as a highly promising quantum computing modality. Based in Boston and built on pioneering research from Harvard University and MIT, QuEra operates the world's largest publicly accessible quantum computer, available over a major public cloud and for on-premises delivery. QuEra is developing useful, scalable and fault-tolerant quantum computers to tackle classically intractable problems, becoming the partner of choice in the quantum field. Simply put, QuEra is the best way to quantum. For more information, visit us at quera.com and follow us on X or LinkedIn.

About Horizon Quantum

Horizon Quantum is developing a new generation of programming tools to simplify and expedite the process of developing software for quantum computers. By removing the need for prior quantum computing experience to develop applications for quantum hardware, Horizon's tools seek to make the power of quantum computing accessible to every software developer.

The company was founded by Dr Joe Fitzsimons in 2018, a former professor with two decades of experience in quantum computing and computational complexity theory. The leadership team also includes Dr Si-Hui Tan, Chief Science Officer, who holds a Ph.D. in Physics from MIT and has been actively involved in quantum research for the same period.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250728122856/en/

Contacts:

media@horizonquantum.com