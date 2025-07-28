Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Boehringer Ingelheim and Re-Vana Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Long-Acting Ophthalmic Therapies

· Up to three development programs per year leading to a potential total deal value exceeding $1 billion contingent on milestone achievements.

Ingelheim, Germany, Tampa, Florida, USA, and Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK [28 July 2025] - Boehringer Ingelheim and Re-Vana Therapeutics, a US and UK based developer of ocular therapeutics and ocular drug delivery technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement that aims to develop first-in-class extended-release therapies for eye diseases.

Globally, millions of people living with eye health conditions face a progressive decline in their independence and connection to the world due to vision loss. With its diverse pipeline in eye health, which includes four assets in Phase II, Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to preserving the retina, protecting people's way of life and preventing vision loss. Treating ophthalmic diseases often requires frequent injections directly into the eye, which can be very burdensome for patients. Re-Vana's drug delivery technology is designed to release treatments slowly over six to 12 months, aiming to drastically reduce how often patients need injections. Lowering the treatment burden could lead to higher treatment compliance, and potentially result in better therapeutic outcomes. Boehringer Ingelheim will explore combining this technology with its unique pipeline in eye health.

"We're looking forward to team up with Re-Vana to push the boundaries of what's possible in eye health," said Nedim Pipic, Global Head of Mental Health, Eye Health and Emerging Areas at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Together, we want to tackle the limits of today's treatments - aiming to help people keep their sight, with fewer injections. This partnership is a bold step forward in our mission to protect vision and ease the burden on patients."

"The strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim marks a transformational moment for Re-Vana," said Michael O'Rourke, Re-Vana Chief Executive Officer. "By combining our extended-release platform with Boehringer Ingelheim's world-class research and development capabilities and eye health pipeline, we strive to bring forward a new generation of long-acting treatments for eye diseases that offer clinical and quality-of-life benefits for patients."

Under the collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim aims to add up to three projects per year across therapeutic modalities. The companies will jointly oversee Re-Vana's feasibility and development activities for the extended-release programs, with Boehringer Ingelheim assuming sole responsibility for clinical development, regulatory approval, and global commercialization of the products. The terms of the agreement grant Boehringer Ingelheim target exclusivity, and provide for upfront, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments to Re-Vana, with total potential deal value exceeding $1 billion for the initial three targets, in addition to royalty payments on net sales.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at?https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com?(UK).

About Re-Vana Therapeutics

Re-Vana Therapeutics Ltd, founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Queen's University Belfast, is an ocular therapeutics and innovative ocular drug delivery company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Re-Vana Holding, Inc., Tampa, Florida.

Re-Vana is venture backed with leading US Ophthalmic investors including Visionary Ventures, ExSight Ventures, InFocus Capital Partners and UK investors including QUBIS, TechStart Ventures, Invest Northern Ireland and Clarendon Fund Managers. Re-Vana is currently raising a Series B round for their sustained release anti-VEGF asset. Learn more at https://www.revanatx.com/

