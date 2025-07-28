ePlane USA Inc.: Pentagon 2000 and ePlane AI Partner to Automate RFQ Workflows for Aerospace Suppliers

Integration Bridges the Gap Between Manual Processes and Data Entry Into ERP Systems, Cutting Turnaround Times for Aviation Suppliers

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / When aircraft sit idle on the ground, time isn't just money. It's the lifeblood that keeps the aviation supply chain moving. Yet, thousands of RFQs still arrive daily in suppliers' inboxes, each requiring manual data entry into ERP systems before a quote can even begin. This manual bottleneck slows response times, risks missed revenue, and ties up skilled sales resources.

Pentagon 2000 & ePlane AI Partnership Announcement



In a significant move aimed at transforming this critical process, Pentagon 2000 and ePlane AI today announced a strategic partnership. Their new integration embeds ePlane AI's automation directly into the Pentagon 2000 ERP platform, creating a seamless pipeline from inbox to ERP.

Aerospace suppliers can now quote faster, improve accuracy, and reduce administrative overhead. All, without disrupting their existing workflows.

Key capabilities include:

Automated parsing of inbound RFQs to extract part numbers, quantities, urgency, and other key details



Direct insertion of structured RFQ data into Pentagon 2000 ERP without manual rekeying



Accelerated quote generation, improving response times and win rates, especially critical for time-sensitive AOG scenarios

"Manual RFQ entry is one of the most stubborn inefficiencies across aviation parts supply chains," said Yuval Yatskan, CEO of ePlane AI. "Our goal with Pentagon 2000 was clear: turn hours of tedious data entry into real-time extraction of RFQ data from incoming emails, directly into the ERP. When suppliers can respond faster, they win more deals, drive more revenue, and increase customer satisfaction."

Gabriel Mofaz, President and CEO of Pentagon 2000, added, "For nearly 40 years, Pentagon 2000 has built ERP solutions tailored to aerospace operations. Partnering with ePlane AI allows us to embed modern AI-driven automation directly into our workflows. The result is significant time savings for our customers without forcing them to change their established processes."

The integration is currently in beta with select Pentagon 2000 customers and is planned for broader rollout into Q3 2025.

About Pentagon 2000

Pentagon 2000 delivers fully integrated ERP software to aviation, defense, electronics, and manufacturing organizations. With over 1,000 deployments across North America, Europe, and Asia, the Pentagon 2000 platform supports enterprise-wide functions from inventory and logistics to compliance, quality, and financials.

About ePlane AI

ePlane AI develops advanced AI-driven solutions engineered specifically for the aviation sector. We enable suppliers, MROs, and operators to transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence, streamline high-volume workflows, and drive faster, data-driven decision-making. Our technology works seamlessly across complex supply chains and operational environments, solving challenges without disrupting existing systems.

To explore the new integration or request early access, visit ePlaneAI.com or contact your Pentagon 2000 representative.

