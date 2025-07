GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Provides Details for July 29 Livestream To Discuss $250 Million Onchain Treasury Strategy

Conversation will feature visionary crypto leaders Ryan Zurrer of Dialectic, Robert Leshner of Superstate, and Rhydon Lee of Goff Capital

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) provides a link for its previously announced livestream on July 29, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The livestream will feature Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare, alongside its newest advisors and investors, a collective of the most forward-thinking leaders in decentralized finance:. Ryan Zurrer, Founder of Dialectic AG, Robert Leshner, CEO of Superstate, and Rhydon Lee of Goff Capital.

Tomorrow's discussion comes at a pivotal moment for GameSquare, as the company accelerates its push into crypto with a series of bold, strategic moves. In just a matter of weeks, GameSquare has partnered with Dialectic, announced plans to scale its ETH treasury to $250 million, and acquired the Cowboy Ape, one of the most iconic CryptoPunks in a headline-grabbing deal that underscored the company's belief in the long-term cultural and financial value of digital assets. These decisions aren't isolated plays; they reflect GameSquare's broader commitment to bringing digital-native fluency to public markets, with an approach rooted in culture, credibility, and strategic execution.Kenna, Zurrer, Leshner and Lee will provide a transparent, front-row look at the Company's strategy, unpack the thinking behind these latest moves and explain what sets GameSquare apart from other public companies deploying ETH treasury strategies.

One of the key messages that the team will relay in tomorrow's livestream is that GameSquare isn't just another ETH treasury company. Since its inception in 2020, it's created a core business that was built by connecting mainstream players to digital native audiences and educating the traditional marketplace on internet culture. A true market leading digital company, GameSquare provides services across advanced technology and data solutions, internet-first creative and production agencies, and the development and execution of authentic content and live experiences that uniquely serve internet-native audiences. The reason GameSquare has progressed their financial strategy into crypto is because it is a natural expansion of the Company's current ecosystem that is truly authentic.

The livestream can be accessed at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=1zuS67xu and is also available at https://investors.gamesquare.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare operates a blockchain-native Ethereum treasury management program designed to generate onchain yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

