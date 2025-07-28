Funding brings total investment to $90 million as dozens of Fortune 500 customers adopt its No-Code Security Micro-Agents Builder

BlinkOps today announced the close of its $50 million Series B funding round led by Eyal Ofer's O.G. Venture Partners. Existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Hetz Ventures participated in the round alongside Vertex Growth, bringing the company's total funding to $90 million. BlinkOps was founded by Gil Barak and Zion Zatlavi, who previously co-founded Secdo, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

The investment reflects explosive market demand following the successful launch of BlinkOps' Security Micro-Agent Builder earlier this year. The platform launch generated such momentum that BlinkOps expedited its fundraising timeline to capitalize on unprecedented demand from enterprises seeking to transform their security operations through custom AI security micro-agents.

"Micro-Agents are a massive market opportunity," said Roy Oron, Managing Partner at O.G. Venture Partners. "We've never seen enterprises adopt a security platform this quickly. When Fortune 500 companies go from pilot to production in weeks, and then materially expand usage with security and beyond, it signals a potential category-defining company. This level of enterprise adoption can create a market position that builds generational companies, and we're proud to support BlinkOps on that journey."

Scaling Micro-Agent Adoption Across the Enterprise

The company's Security Micro-Agents Builder enables teams to generate an unlimited number of security micro-agents for specific tasks, such as managing identity access, investigating unknown alerts, patching vulnerabilities, managing devices, and more. BlinkOps micro-agents can also communicate with each other to handle complex workflows. The strong foundation of the platform with 30,000+ integrations, 10,000+ workflow templates and 500+ security agent templates is already being leveraged by many of the largest organizations in the world.

"Following the massive demand since launching our security micro-agents builder, we decided to expedite our next round of funding to accelerate our go-to-market efforts and help everyone automate security workflows," said Gil Barak, CEO and Co-Founder of BlinkOps. "We expect to see thousands of security micro-agents deployed in the next couple of months."

Enterprises can learn more about BlinkOps' Agentic Security Automation platform at blinkops.com.

About BlinkOps

BlinkOps enables organizations to build custom security micro-agents that automate security workflows with reliability and trust, freeing teams to focus on what matters most driving faster operations, eliminating fatigue, and staying ahead of cyber threats. To learn more, visit blinkops.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About O.G. Venture Partners

O.G. Venture Partners (OGVP) is a global, single-LP venture capital fund founded in 2017 and backed by Eyal Ofer's Ofer Global, a multi-generational private portfolio of international businesses. Focused primarily on early growth-stage investments, typically in Series B and C rounds, OGVP manages over $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). Its active portfolio includes companies such as Lendbuzz, Via, WSC Sports, Coralogix, Connecteam, Peregrine, Superplay, and Buildots, among others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250728640162/en/

Contacts:

Clay Patrick, PR Manager

blinkopspr@walkersands.com



Jessica Marie, Communications Lead

jessica@getblinkops.com

