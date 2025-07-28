Deliverect Partners with FreedomPay to Transform Payment Operations for Restaurant Chains

Strategic partnership provides multi-location QSRs and enterprise restaurants with flexible payment technology to enhance omnichannel capabilities and simplify operations

Philadelphia, PA, July 28, 2025, a leading global food tech SaaS company, announces a strategic worldwide partnership with FreedomPay, an innovative leader in Next Level Commerce. The new partnership will provide white-labeled payment orchestration capabilities to the Deliverect ecosystem, enabling multiple payment providers across various channels and locations with ease, a problem which many restaurant operators face today. By integrating FreedomPay's industry-leading gateway technology, Deliverect will offer restaurants a white-labeled solution that enhances both e-commerce and in-store payments, helping multi-location Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) and enterprise restaurant chains worldwide streamline their payment systems through a single, unified platform.

Transforming Payment Operations for Restaurant Chains

The partnership simplifies reconciliation, reporting, and managing refunds across multiple processors. Restaurant operators can now access valuable insights into guest purchasing history, shaping loyalty programs and cross-channel marketing promotions through better data consistency and visibility.

"Our partnership with FreedomPay represents a significant evolution in how enterprise restaurant chains can approach payment processing," said Justin Falciola, President of the Americas at Deliverect. "By bringing payment orchestration directly into our ecosystem, we're enabling our customers to leverage a single global platform that accepts all payment types while maintaining the flexibility to work with their preferred providers. This delivers operational simplicity, improved customer experiences, and substantial cost efficiencies that set a new industry benchmark."

"The integration with FreedomPay gives Deliverect the ability to unify siloed systems across their entire estate," added Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. "We're excited to revolutionize payment operations for the multi-location QSRs and enterprise restaurants in the Deliverect network and to future-proof their business, driving scale and growth."

This collaboration, coupled with the recent launch of Deliverect Resolve-an AI-powered solution that protects up to 70% of revenue loss from fraudulent refund claims-demonstrates Deliverect's comprehensive approach to helping restaurant operators not only streamline payment operations but also actively recoup and protect revenue across their entire digital ecosystem.

Additional benefits for restaurant operators include:

Provider Flexibility : Maintains the ability for restaurants to choose and work with their preferred payment processors (Fiserv, WorldPay, Chase, Elavon, Global Payments, Heartland, Amex, Tsys, Stripe, and more)

Cost Optimization: Enables access to competitively negotiated payment rates while reducing operational overhead

Expanding the Deliverect Ecosystem

This partnership reinforces Deliverect's commitment to providing comprehensive digital sales solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of restaurant operators. With this expanded payment ecosystem, Deliverect continues to support enterprise merchants globally while offering the "bring your own payment provider" flexibility that modern restaurant chains demand.

The integrated FreedomPay solution is available to Deliverect customers in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Mexico, and Canada. For more information, visit deliverect.com.

ABOUT DELIVERECT

Deliverect is a global ecosystem of on and off-premise solutions for digital sales. Its API-first software helps enterprises of all sizes to sell anywhere and deliver everywhere across 52+ global markets. Currently, Deliverect powers 65,000+ establishments, including renowned chains like Taco Bell, Burger King UK, Little Caesars, and Pret A Manger. To find out more information, visit deliverect.com.

ABOUT FREEDOMPAY

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce-transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionize every point of interaction-whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets-not chase them. www.freedompay.com

