Passionate Culture and Capability Leader to Oversee People Strategy, Culture, and Talent Transformation Across Global Footprint

Vialto Partners, a global leader in workforce mobility, tax, and immigration solutions, today announced the appointment of Lisa M. Buckingham as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). A highly respected HR executive with decades of experience driving business transformation through talent and culture, Buckingham will oversee all aspects of Vialto's global people strategy and report directly to Neil Masterson, Chief Executive Officer

Buckingham brings deep expertise in building high-performing, inclusive cultures across complex, mission-driven organizations. She most recently served as CHRO for the U.S. Soccer Federation, where she led the relocation of the organization's headquarters to the National Training Center, established a future-focused HR strategy, and championed employee experience and organizational agility. Prior to that, she served as President of Ellig Group, a leadership advisory and executive search firm focused on advancing inclusive leadership.

Buckingham also served as Chief People, Place, and Brand Officer at Lincoln Financial, where she led human capital strategy, brand, communications, corporate social responsibility, and enterprise real estate, supporting over 12,000 employees globally.

"Vialto's purpose helping people thrive in a global, mobile world is deeply aligned with my passion for talent, opportunity, and global citizenship," said Buckingham. "I am honored to join this ambitious and values-driven organization and look forward to collaborating with our teams worldwide to shape the future of work and to be part of the solution that helps other global organizations move talent seamlessly across borders."

A Fellow and Board member of the National Academy of Human Resources, Buckingham also serves on a nonprofit and corporate board, including the Philadelphia Eagles Charitable Foundation and 4C Digital Health, where she chairs the compensation committee. She has been named HR Executive of the Year and is widely regarded as a leader and voice in the field of human capital.

"Lisa is an outstanding addition to our team and will help build upon our already strong global culture," said Neil Masterson. "Lisa has a successful track record of building and retaining talent and supporting inclusive workplaces, all of which will be valued skills to support our employees to ensure they continue to have the resources they need to provide best in class solutions for our clients."

About Vialto Partners

Vialto Partners is a leading provider of globally integrated solutions for workforce mobility, including immigration, tax, managed services, and digital transformation. Trusted by multinational organizations around the world, Vialto combines deep technical expertise with cutting-edge technology to solve the most complex cross-border challenges and enable seamless mobility experiences.

Learn more at www.vialto.com

