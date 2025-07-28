BioLife Solutions, Inc.: BioLife Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in Pluristyx

BOTHELL, Wash., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy ("CGT") market, today announced that as part of a larger round of financing it has purchased $2 million of convertible notes in Pluristyx, Inc. ("Pluristyx"), a Seattle based developer of innovative induced pluripotent stem cell (iSPC) based products for cell therapy developers. BioLife also entered into a separate agreement which provides a board observer seat, and certain rights related to any potential future acquisition of Pluristyx.

Roderick de Greef, BioLife's Chairman and CEO, remarked, "We have known and worked with the founding team at Pluristyx for many years, and have a great deal of respect for their scientific expertise in cell therapy. Their recent development of an iPSC-based biological assay for organoid manufacturing dovetails with our interest in exploring biological assays more broadly as a product portfolio adjacency. This strategic investment follows the same playbook as those we made in Sexton and PanTHERA and is a logical continuation of the recent collaboration between our two companies."

Benjamin Fryer, PhD, Pluristyx's CEO, commented, "It is gratifying to have BioLife Solutions validate our vision with its investment. Their support will allow us to manufacture, commercialize and distribute our innovative solutions and help our customers solve critical industry challenges."

About Pluristyx

Pluristyx is dedicated to enabling the development of next-generation cell-based tools and therapies. PluriKit, PluriForm Organoids, and PluriBank stem cells incorporating safety and tolerance features like FailSafe®, iACT, and hypoimmune engineering streamline developers' path to the clinic and approval. Pluristyx's iPSC lines, backed by an FDA registered drug master file, with platform genetic engineering are available "off-the-shelf" along with comprehensive support services to accelerate the creation of novel diagnostics, screening and safety testing, and curative treatments. For more information, visit www.pluristyx.com.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets. Our expertise facilitates the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic materials during collection, development, storage, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com or follow BioLife on LinkedIn and X.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plans," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "designed," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by us. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

