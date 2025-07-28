NetraMark Holdings Inc.: NetraMark Signs Contract with AlgoTx to Enhance Clinical Trial Design for ATX01

TORONTO, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials and AlgoTherapeutix SAS ("AlgoTx"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) today announced they have entered into an agreement.

Under this agreement, NetraMark will deploy its NetraAI platform to analyze patient-level data from AlgoTx's ATX01 program. NetraAI's unique technology will enable deep exploration of drug and placebo response variables, identification of responder personas, and delivery of enrichment strategies to inform the design of future ATX01 trials.

AlgoTx has established itself as a forward-thinking innovator committed to improving the lives of patients suffering from CIPN, with non opioid solutions. The company's decision to partner with NetraMark underscores its dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to optimize trial design, with the goal of accelerating development timelines.

NetraAI's unique methodology goes beyond traditional AI and machine learning tools by identifying and characterizing highly specific patient personas, enabling sponsors like AlgoTx to reduce placebo response, improve signal detection, and enrich trial populations with the most responsive patients-all critical factors in driving trial success.

"AlgoTx is a leader in bringing innovation to Complex Pain treatments," said Josh Spiegel, President of NetraMark. "Their decision to partner with us reflects the growing recognition that explainable, precision AI can unlock value from clinical datasets that conventional approaches overlook. We look forward to supporting their team in seeking to enhance trial design and accelerate progress for patients in need."

"At AlgoTx, we are committed to integrating innovation at every stage of development to unlock new therapeutic possibilities for patients living with CIPN," said Stephane Thiroloix, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "This agreement reflects our commitment to applying best-in-class innovation at every stage of our pipeline to ensure we bring transformative therapies to patients as efficiently as possible."

NetraMark's work will include the development of customized AI models and interactive tools that allow the AlgoTx team to test hypotheses, vary clinical significance thresholds, and precisely characterize patient subpopulations. The collaboration will focus on generating validated, explainable, and regulator-ready insights to optimize future studies.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

For more NetraMark information, see the company's website and follow NetraMark on LinkedIn .

About AlgoTherapeutix (AlgoTx)

AlgoTherapeutix (AlgoTx) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a targeted, first in class therapeutic for peripheral neuropathic pain. Its lead asset, ATX01, is a proprietary topical formulation of amitriptyline for use in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), an area of high unmet need associated with unbearable pain in patients' extremities and for which there is currently no viable treatment options.

ATX01 targets the signaling pathways involved in the regulation of pain by inhibiting specific nociceptive sodium channel receptors. Its topical administration has been designed to provide targeted relief from the excruciating pain in patients' extremities from CIPN, which is caused by nerve degeneration and is a common side effect of cancer treatment, occurring in 68% of patients. ATX01 was granted FDA fast track development status in CIPN.

The company has completed recruitment and supporting analysis of data of its international Phase 2 clinical trial of 276 patients with CIPN (the 'ACT' study).

The company has seasoned leadership, with experience of bringing global products successfully to market, and is backed by an international board. AlgoTx raised a Series B round of EUR 20 million in 2023 and has raised EUR 35 million to date. AlgoTx has a consortium of investors including Relyens Innovation Santé / Turenne Capital, who led the Series B fund raise, along with UI Investissement, and angel investors. Historical investors include Bpifrance through its Innobio 2 fund and Omnes Capital.

For more information, see the company's website and follow AlgoTx on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the potential capabilities of the NetraAI platform to explore drug and placebo response variables, identify responder personas, reduce placebo response, improve signal detection, more precisely characterize patient subpopulations, deliver strategies to inform and improve trial design, accelerate development timelines and generate validated, explainable and regulator-ready insights to optimize future studies which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2024. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.