Valiant Eagle, Inc.: Providence Film Group Launches "Last Voice" with Record-Breaking $51M Budget - Poised to Become Highest-Budget African American Indie Film Ever

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC PINK:PSRU), proudly announces the official development and full financing of Last Voice (working title), an epic historical drama inspired by the story of Bilal ibn Rabah (may Allah be pleased with him)- and now set to become the highest-budget African American independent film in history. "This isn't just a film - it's a historic achievement for Black Hollywood," said Dr. Xavier "X" Mitchell, writer and producer. "We are demonstrating that African American-led stories deserve epic scale, major investment, and a global audience. With a groundbreaking $51 million budget, Last Voice surpasses previous milestones set by films such as "The Woman King," establishing a new standard for representation, scale, and ambition in Hollywood.

Official Concept Art: The silhouette of Bilal, symbolizing the film's message of spiritual and physical liberation.

Bilal ibn Rabah (may Allah be pleased with him) was one of the most revered companions of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), known for his unwavering faith and profound dignity. Born into slavery in Mecca, Bilal embraced Islam in its earliest days and endured brutal torture at the hands of his master, yet he remained resolute in declaring the oneness of Allah by repeating "Ahad, Ahad" ("One, One"). His remarkable perseverance moved Abu Bakr as-Siddiq (may Allah be pleased with him) to purchase his freedom, after which Bilal became the first and most beloved muezzin, chosen personally by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to call the adhan with his powerful and melodious voice. He stood beside the Prophet (peace be upon him) in the most significant battles, including Badr and Uhud, and devoted his life to the cause of Islam. After the passing of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Bilal was so overcome with grief that he could scarcely bear to deliver the call to prayer, eventually settling in Syria, where he died. His legacy endures as an inspiring testament to steadfast faith, the triumph of spiritual freedom over oppression, and the principle that in Islam, honor is granted not by lineage or race but by piety and righteousness.

A New Cinematic Legend Begins

Last Voice promises the visceral scale of Gladiator, the emotional power of The Passion of the Christ, the historical accuracy of The Message and the cultural impact of The Woman King - yet delivers an experience wholly original in its vision, authenticity, and groundbreaking fight choreography. Last Voice tells the untold story of a man whose faith, courage, and voice changed the course of history. Set against the sands of ancient Arabia, the film will blend visceral realism with the most electrifying fight choreography ever brought to screen. Audiences can expect a deeply moving, action-packed journey that redefines epic filmmaking - and breaks new ground for African American-led productions.

Unmatched Financial Backing -

Unlike many projects that announce big numbers without substance, Last Voice will be fully and unequivocally financed. The entire $51 million budget will be secured through private equity, led by Executive Producer Ezzat Jallad. Proof of funds and all required documentation will be independently verified by third-party counsel and production finance professionals, ensuring that every dollar committed to this project is immediately available for production and delivery.

This unprecedented level of transparent, secured funding not only eliminates the risk of financing shortfalls but also positions Last Voice as one of the rare independent films where capital, production resources, and creative vision are all in perfect alignment from day one.

A Historic Milestone for Black Hollywood

With a production budget that eclipses all previous African American-led independent films, Last Voice is not only breaking financial records - it's breaking barriers. This project signals a new era of creative agency, representation, and opportunity for Black artists and executives in Hollywood. The film's scope and ambition set a precedent for future generations and amplify the vital role of Black storytelling at the highest level of cinema.

A Powerhouse Team Backed by Proven Partnerships

The upcoming $51 million production will be fully financed by Executive Producer Ezzat Jallad, marking a bold step forward in private equity support for culturally impactful cinema. Providence Film Group continues to strengthen its industry position through strategic partnerships - including two active collaborations with Oscar-winning producer Brian Oliver (Black Swan, Top Gun: Maverick, Transformers, Mission: Impossible) and New Republic Pictures, add These alliances bring exceptional creative muscle and international reach to Providence's growing slate. Among the joint projects are Zelda, starring Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence, and The Wild Geese, written by Oscar-winner William Monahan (The Departed).

Director Search Underway

With the director search now underway, Providence is assembling a world-class creative team to bring Last Voice to life. International Casting will be announced as the project moves forward, with the goal of attracting top-tier talent and craftspeople from across the industry.

Franchise and Ancillary Ambitions

The vision for Last Voice extends beyond the screen. Plans are in place for companion books, educational programs, and a possible sequel, positioning the film as a major new franchise with lasting cultural impact.

Bold Vision, Bold Targets

With an ambitious box office goal of $500 million, Providence Film Group is aiming for global distribution and widespread audience engagement. The project is now open to distribution partners, festival consideration, and additional synergistic opportunities as it moves toward production.

Statements from Leadership

Dr. Xavier Mitchell, writer and producer:

"This is more than a film. It's a movement. Last Voice is about the triumph of the human spirit, the power of faith, and the right of every voice to be heard. We are setting out to make history - and to deliver a cinematic experience that will inspire audiences for generations."

Ezzat Jallad, Executive Producer:

"Supporting Last Voice is about breaking barriers and telling a story the world has never seen at this scale. Our commitment to excellence and authenticity will resonate in every frame - especially in the film's breathtaking fight sequences. This is the kind of story, and the kind of film, that changes the industry forever."

Last Voice will especially resonate with Black and African American audiences, Muslim communities worldwide, the African diaspora, faith-driven and social justice advocates, and anyone craving a new, authentic voice in epic cinema.

Call to Action

With financing to be secured and development now fully underway, Providence Film Group extends an open invitation to the world's leading distributors, global co-production partners, sales agents, and premiere film festivals to participate in this groundbreaking cinematic event. As we embark on the creation of the highest-budget African American independent film in history, we are seeking visionary collaborators who share our passion for storytelling, innovation, and cultural legacy. We invite those who recognize the power of epic cinema - and the importance of diverse voices - to join us in bringing Last Voice to audiences worldwide. This is a rare opportunity to align with a historic project poised to inspire, entertain, and redefine what's possible on screen. For distribution, partnership, or festival inquiries, we welcome you to contact us and become part of this bold new chapter in film history.

