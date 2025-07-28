Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - FTI Foodtech International Inc. (TSXV: FTI) ("FTI" or the "Company") has entered into a definitive agreement to partner with the established German razor manufacturing company Merkur-Razors ("Merkur"). FTI has secured an agreement to have Merkur manufacture razors for a planned new subscription line called "NOBLE MEN" that will offer to subscribers a monthly plan to include world class razors and refined shaving/skincare products under the Noble Men brand.

The Men Shavers Market size was valued at USD 10.5 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2026 to 2033, reaching USD 14.2 Billion by 2033.1 The men's grooming industry has seen remarkable growth over the last decade, largely driven by an increasing focus on personal care. As men today become more conscious about their appearance, the demand for grooming products, particularly shaving solutions, has surged. The men's shaver market plays a significant role within this broader personal care industry, with a wide range of options available, including manual razors, electric shavers, and grooming kits. The factors contributing to the growth of this industry include increasing disposable incomes, evolving lifestyles, and the growing influence of social media leading men to become more invested in their personal care routines. Moreover, key drivers such as aging populations in developed regions and the rise of premium, high-tech shavers have boosted the sector's growth.

"We are extremely excited to have Merkur-Razors as a partner as their experience in the razor market is of the highest level, where they have been in business for over 125 years. It is known for producing sophisticated, high-quality double-bladed safety razors in Germany," said Stephen Brown, Chairman and CEO of the Company.

About Merkur-Razors

The MERKUR brand, which originated in Solingen, has been around for over 125 years. It is known for producing sophisticated, high-quality double-bladed safety razors in Germany. Meticulously hand-crafted using craftsmanship and attention to detail.

About FTI Foodtech International Inc.

The Company is focused on developing an innovative retail and barter e-commerce platform for products that address challenges and promote sustainability within the cosmetic, skincare, wellness, health and industrial product industries. FTI is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.

