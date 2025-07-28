Anzeige
28.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + U.S. & EU reach trade deal

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 28th

  • Stocks are up Monday morning as the U.S struck a trade deal with the EU ahead of President Trump's August 1st deadline. This deal comes after the U.S reached agreements with Japan and Indonesia last week.
  • The Federal Reserve will hold its next two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but investors will listen closely to Chair Jerome Powell's comments.
  • Wall Street will be paying attention to earnings this week as Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple will all report.

Opening Bell
Southside Bancshares (NYSE: SBSI) celebrates the 65th anniversary of Southside Bank

Closing Bell
Seaport Entertainment (NYSE: SEG) celebrates the company's one-year anniversary

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--us--eu-reach-trade-deal-302514898.html

